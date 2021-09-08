Published: 7:00 PM September 8, 2021

Composer Christo Squier will be bringing stunning music and projection 'Subatomic' to the Festival of New 2021 at Snape Maltings Concert Hall this weekend - Credit: Daniel Ross

This weekend talented musicians and performers will head to Snape Maltings as part of a festival celebrating some of the most exciting work being created in the UK.

The Festival of New 2021, organised by Britten Pears Arts, will take place over Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11, with artists showcasing what they have been working on at residencies at Snape and Aldeburgh.

Who will be performing at Festival of New 2021?

Call Me Unique will be performing at Snape Maltings this weekend - Credit: Festival of New

Call Me Unique

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Call Me Unique will be one of the musicians entertaining audiences at 9pm on Friday, September 10.

Having previously appeared at some of the UK's most prestigious music festivals, including Glastonbury and Latitude, Call Me Unique will be performing alongside a five-piece-band at the Britten Studio.

Call Me Unique prides herself on her " acoustic simplicity" and often uses a loop pedal similar to Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran.

THABO has been building an African Hut ready for his Friday evening performance at the Festival of New - Credit: Festival of New

THABO

Also making an appearance at the festival on Friday evening will be THABO who prides himself on the way he can tell a story through song.

As a singer, songwriter, and producer, THABO is a man of many talents and has performed as an opening act for big names, including Seal.

THABO is keen that his shows are multi-sensory and combines music, visuals and even fragrance!

This week he has been preparing for his performance by building an African Hut which audiences will be able to see on Friday evening, when he will be joined by pianist Aron Kyne and guitarist Matthew Waters.

Christo Squier: Subatomic

Festival organisers Britten Pears Arts have described 'Subatomic' as "part experiment, part lecture, part music".

The performance is brought to Suffolk by composer Christo Squier, and experimental particle physicist Dr Teppei Katori. They will be joined by a host of musicians and they explore the "mysterious nature of cosmic rays" using a stunning projection.

Can you still get tickets?

You can find the whole lineup for Festival of New 2021 on the Britten Pears Arts website - brittenpearsarts.org.

Weekend tickets have now sold out but you can still purchase tickets for many of the individual performances.