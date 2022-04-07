News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

'Get a glimpse of farming culture': Country fair coming to Stonham Barns

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM April 7, 2022
Young Farmers Tug of War

Young Farmers tug of war, the Young Farmers will be involved with the fair, showcasing what they do and what farming is like in Suffolk. - Credit: Stonham Barns Park

Stonham Barns Park has announced a new country fair coming this June.

The fair, which will take place on Sunday, June 19, will showcase farming and the countryside in Suffolk, in partnership with Suffolk Young Farmers.

On offer will be a variety of activities including a digger challenge, as well as food and drink stalls.

JCB Tractor

The show will take place on Sunday June 19. - Credit: Stonham Barns Park

Janice Rolls, from Stonham Barns Park, said: "Everyone loves a country show and this new one has all the elements of the farming fun that people will be looking for in a day out.

"It will give visitors a chance to get an insight into what young farmers do to relax when they are not working at improving their expertise in agriculture. It’s for adults and children alike to come and get a glimpse of farming culture as it is today."

Tickets for the fair are £10 for adults and £5 for children under 16.

More information about the fair can be found here.

Stowmarket News
Mid Suffolk News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

John Travolta, who has been spotted in Norfolk, is recording a film based on a Suffolk airbase 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Hollywood superstar John Travolta shooting film about Suffolk airbase

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 08-12-2021 of Manchester United's Charlie Savage warms up for the UEFA Champions Le

Football | Exclusive

Man United teens Savage and Fish train with Ipswich

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Zouave Gooden, 19, from Romford, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin in Ipswich. 

Ipswich Crown Court

Weeks before sex abuse trial former Ipswich RE teacher found dead

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
YouTube and Strictly Come Dancing stars have stayed at Wilderness Reserve in east Suffolk this past weekend

Suffolk Live News

YouTube and Strictly stars enjoy stay at east Suffolk resort

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon