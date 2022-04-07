'Get a glimpse of farming culture': Country fair coming to Stonham Barns

Young Farmers tug of war, the Young Farmers will be involved with the fair, showcasing what they do and what farming is like in Suffolk. - Credit: Stonham Barns Park

Stonham Barns Park has announced a new country fair coming this June.

The fair, which will take place on Sunday, June 19, will showcase farming and the countryside in Suffolk, in partnership with Suffolk Young Farmers.

On offer will be a variety of activities including a digger challenge, as well as food and drink stalls.

The show will take place on Sunday June 19. - Credit: Stonham Barns Park

Janice Rolls, from Stonham Barns Park, said: "Everyone loves a country show and this new one has all the elements of the farming fun that people will be looking for in a day out.

"It will give visitors a chance to get an insight into what young farmers do to relax when they are not working at improving their expertise in agriculture. It’s for adults and children alike to come and get a glimpse of farming culture as it is today."

Tickets for the fair are £10 for adults and £5 for children under 16.

More information about the fair can be found here.