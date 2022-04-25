Motorcycle show with oldest wall of death in the UK heads to Stonham Barns

The show will feature the oldest surviving wall of death in the UK. - Credit: James Hole Photography

A motorcycle show featuring the oldest surviving 'wall of death' is coming to Stonham Barns this May.

The annual motorcycle show will be taking place on Sunday, May 8.

The show will also feature the oldest surviving wall of death in the UK, as well as world class stunt riders in action as part of competitions for awards on the day.

Part of the show will include award-winning bikes as well as trade and dealership stands and food and drink outlets. - Credit: Keith Suffling

There will also be a motorcycle simulator and virtual reality experience on site and award-winning bikes, trade and dealership stands, as well as live music and food and drink outlets.

Stonham Barns Park representative, Mark Warren, said: "The Motorcycle Show is a much-loved, all-action event that brings in enthusiasts from all over the East of England.

"We have got so many attractions to fit in this year, it will be the sight of magnificent machines and the sound of engines starting up all through the day.

"It’s a must-see for anyone who loves bikes, speed and action!"

More information on the show and tickets can be found here.

The show will also include stunt competitions and a simulator and virtual reality experience. - Credit: Keith Suffling



