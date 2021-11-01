News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sudbury Christmas Tree Festival hoping to be 'more memorable' than ever

Matt Powell

Published: 7:30 AM November 1, 2021
The Sudbury Christmas Tree festival in St Peters Church.

The Sudbury Christmas Tree festival hosted by the Sudbury Rotary Club - Credit: Archant

The Sudbury Christmas Tree Festival is back for 2021, with hopes of making it one to remember.

The event, hosted by Sudbury Rotary Club, always brings Christmas cheer with dozens of wonderfully decorated trees.

The event will be taking place between December 7 and 11 at St Gregory’s Church in Sudbury.

Malcolm Offord, from the Sudbury Rotary Club, said: "We would like to make it an even more memorable event than usual and we look forward to receiving many applications for trees.

Visitors have a look round the beautiful festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors will get to have a look round the beautiful festival - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"If you would like to take part, please contact us at ctf@sudburyrotaryclub.com"

This event provides an opportunity for organisations, charities, businesses and schools to show off their Christmas Spirit.

The cost per tree is £16 for non-commercial exhibitors and £30 for commercial enterprises.

The tree remains your property after the event, for more details visit: www.sudburyrotary.com or contact Roger Green on 01787 378698 or via email to ctf@sudburyrotary.com.

