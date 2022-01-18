Hazel O'Connor's Sudbury shows cancelled due to 'serious medical incident'

Hazel O'Connor will no longer be performing in Sudbury after a serious medical incident - Credit: Denise Bradley

Singer songwriter Hazel O'Connor has cancelled two Sudbury dates after being rushed to hospital with "bleeding on the brain".

The 66-year-old was supposed to take to the stage at the Quay Theatre on March 7 and 8 but the shows have since been postponed.

In a statement her brother, Neil O'Connor said the 80s star was receiving “the best of care” and had already regained some of her “usual feistiness”.

He added: "Hazel was discovered at her place in south-west France and was found to have suffered a serious medical event.

“She was taken to her local hospital where it was determined that she’d had a bleeding on the brain and that she should be transferred to a major hospital where her condition could be more effectively monitored.

“On Sunday things were touch and go and the next 24 hours would determine how her recovery may go.

“She was put into an induced coma for about 24 hours and brought out of it Monday evening and since then has been showing a lot of progress although, saying that, her recovery is going to take a while but she is tough and is responding to stimuli and to treatment.

“She’s receiving the best of care and I thank the French medical service there for taking such good care of her.

“So, please, all positive thoughts, vibes, intentions are appreciated."

In a statement on Facebook, The Quay Theatre said anyone who has purchased tickets will be contacted by the theatre separately.

The theatre bosses added: "We send her all of our love and best wishes for a comfortable and full recovery."