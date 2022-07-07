All you need to know about Suffolk Dog Day at Helmingham Hall

Suffolk’s favourite date in the canine calendar returns to Helmingham Hall on July 31 - and will have a royal flavour.

Around 6,000 people and their pooches are expected at Suffolk Dog Day, organised by Suffolk Community Foundation.

The event will this year be a part of the Festival of Suffolk, celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and feature a string of demonstrations and classes.

Suffolk Dog Day returns on July 31

Suffolk Dog Day is a part of the Festival of Suffolk

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at Suffolk Community Foundation, said: "We are really honoured that Suffolk Dog Day has been invited to make its return to Helmingham as part of the Festival of Suffolk and HM Queen’s celebrations. We are going to sprinkle some stardust, spread some happiness, raise vital funds for Suffolk’s charities and make the whole day a right royal affair."

Classes will include a Royal red, white and blue fancy dress competition and the return of many of Suffolk Dog Day favourites including Next Top Model, Bad Hair Day, For Your Eyes Only, Best Movement and Two of a Kind.

In celebration of the jubilee, hundreds of Suffolk dog lovers have already cast their votes online to pick the ‘The Royal Seven’ - with the winning breeds invited to take to the show rings in special purple carpet parades.

Doggy demonstrations will include canine massage, dog grooming, Skinners nutrition, behavioural dog training and Headway’s Brain Dogs Projects with the ‘Have A Go Zone’ including flyball, beat the clock agility and ‘Dog Bale’ and ‘Water’ Scurries.

Blue Peter and Crufts broadcasting legend Peter Purves, former About Anglia presenter and novelist Christine Webber, BBC Radio Suffolk’s Mark Murphy and Luke Deal and Suffolk’s Royal Ballet star Gary Avis MBE will be appearing as presenters and special guest judges.

Suffolk Dog Day is a popular day out for families

Suffolk Dog Day takes place at Helmingham Hall on July 31

Suffolk Dog Day, sponsored by Skinner’s Pet Foods and Poundgates, has always donated every penny raised to support Suffolk charities - over £600,000 over the past 12 years.

Event Producer, Laura Ripman, said: "Everyone has pulled together to make sure that this is our best Suffolk Dog Day ever! We see families returning year after year, but with so many people owning a dog for the first-time during lockdown, we look forward to seeing lots of new faces."

Tickets are available on the day priced at £13 for adults and £5 for children with a family ticket (2 adults and up to three children under 16) for £30. Parking is free, as is the event programme and entry to Helmingham Hall’s award-winning gardens.

Gates open at 10am with classes starting at 10.45pm. For more information about the day and to cast your vote for The Suffolk Dog Day’s ‘Royal Seven’ visit www.suffolkdogday.com

Suffolk Dog Day 2022 is a part of the Festival of Suffolk




