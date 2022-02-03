Seven Suffolk open mics and karaoke nights to sing your heart out at

Performers at Merlyns open mic, which happens at the Angel in Woodbridge and the Duke in Ipswich - Credit: Merlyn Bruce

Suffolk has a wide variety of karaoke and open mic nights, perfect for fresh behind the ears performers and enthusiastic amateurs.

Ranging from rural pubs to popular music venues, here are seven places you can sing your heart out to an audience in Suffolk.

1. Billy Hunt and Isabella Rodriguez's Open Mic

Suffolk musicians Billy Hunt and Isabella Rodrigues organise a regular open mic at the White Swan in Halesworth - Credit: Billy Hunt/Isabella Rodrigues

Where: The White Swan, Halesworth

When: Every second Friday, starting from January 21

Hosted and organized by two of Suffolk's up-and-coming musicians, the open mic night at the Halesworth White Swan is an excellent opportunity for newer musicians to build contacts and practice performing in front of a crowd.

2. Karaoke at the Castle Inn on the Hill

The Castle Inn, Framlingham - Credit: Archant

Where: The Castle Inn, Castle Street, Framlingham, Woodbridge, IP13 9BP

When: Every Thursday

Located on the same hill Ed Sheeran made famous in his hit song, the Castle Inn on the Hill's karaoke nights offer a wide variety of songs and free entry.

3. Merlyn's Open Mics

One of Merlyn's open mics at the Angel in Woodbridge - Credit: Merlyn Bruce

Where: The Duke, 212 Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, IP4 2QP and The Angel, 2 Theatre St, Woodbridge IP12 4NE

When: Announcements will be made on Facebook, but events happen most Wednesdays

Set up by Merlyn from local folk-fusion band Aartwork, these open mics attract a variety of weird and wonderful acts.

Taking place at the Duke in Ipswich and the Angel in Woodbridge on alternating Wednesday nights, this is an event to bring your weirdest instrument to.

4. Backline Ipswich Open Mic Nights

The Halberd Inn in Ipswich is home to Backlines open mic night - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where: The Halberd Inn, 15 Northgate St, Ipswich IP1 3BY

When: Every Thursday night

Running Quality Open Mics for six years on the trot, Backline at the Halberd Inn is a perfect place for beginners to start-out performing in front of a crowd.

Hosted by local musician James Morgan, Backline is dedicated to creating warm welcoming events for the local music community.

5. Karaoke at the Lattice Barn, Ipswich

Where: 975 Woodbridge Rd, Ipswich, IP4 4NX

When: February 26, and March 13 (family friendly)

Head down to the Lattice Barn on Woodbridge Road in Ipswich for a karaoke night with more than 20,000 tracks.

Organized by Purple Star Karaoke, which has been providing sing-a-long fun for the past 12 years, it promises to provide a great party atmosphere.

Purple Star also offers a separate family-friendly event.

6. Newmarket Open Mic

Flaming June, Performing at Newmarket Open Mic - Credit: Newmarket Open Mic

Where: The Kings Theatre, 16 Fitzroy Street, Newmarket, CB8 OJW

When: April 30, June 25 October 29

Newmarket open mic offers the town's prospective performers a chance to test their metal in front of a live audience.

Welcoming singers, rappers, and poets the Newmarket open mic is a showcase that reflects the broad music scene in the town.

7. Hunter Club Open Mic

The Wilswood Bouys performing at the Hunter Club open mic - Credit: Hunter Club

Where: 6 St Andrews Street South, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3PH

When: February 24, March 24, May 26. and June 23.

Taking place at the Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds, this event offers friendly organisers and a supportive audience in a venue that has been described as "the jewel in the crown of Bury St Edmunds".

Guests will have the opportunity to sit at a table and eat home-cooked pizza while watching the Bury music scene's newcomers perform a wide variety of genres.