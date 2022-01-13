Theatre group get ready to perform musical amid search for funding

The Orchard Players have been busy rehearsing their latest show 'Musical of Dreams' - Credit: Charlotte Finbow

It is curtain up once more for a long-running theatre group, with members hoping it can secure further funding to preserve its future.

Tonight is the opening night of the Orchard Players production of Musical of Dreams.

The Capel St Mary group has been delighting their community for more than fifty years.

However, their search for sponsorship continues and they fear they will have to close unless funds can be raised.

Last month, group secretary Linda Garrod told of how the cost of venue hire had risen as a result of the pandemic.

The hall hire doubled from £2,400 including storage per anum to £4,800, with players paying out around £3,500 per show.

The Orchard players cannot wait to strut their stuff - Credit: Charlotte Finbow

The group has since received a £2,400 grant from the community restart fund, but they urgently need to raise funds if they are to continue performing.

“No one has come forward yet with sponsorship,” says Linda. “We’re still up in the air.”

“We’re all excited about opening night. It’s been so unnerving, not knowing whether we could go ahead or not, but we are all looking forward to it. We really hope our audience enjoys it, too.”

The cast cannot wait to unveil their latest show - Credit: Charlotte Finbow

Musical of Dreams will be running at Capel St Mary Community Centre between January 13 – 15. Call the box office on 07793 820215.

They will also be running a quiz night on February 5, which includes a hot supper. Register your team by calling 07539 249234.