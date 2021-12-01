Seven family friendly things to do this weekend

After St Peter's Street Christmas market last weekend, there are more festive events to attend this weekend. Pictured: Emma's Florist at St Peter's Street Christmas market in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

With Christmas around the corner, there are plenty of options for a festive family day out in Suffolk this weekend.

Support small business at an Ipswich Christmas market

A new Christmas market is coming to Ipswich's Trinity Park this weekend.

The very first Helen Robinson Cancer Charity will be showcasing 70 small businesses from across the region.

There will be a variety of unique gifts, decorations, crafts and festive foods to get you in the Christmas spirit.

The Helen Rollason Cancer Charity Christmas Market is free for under 16s - Credit: Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

Where: Trinity Park, Ipswich

When: Saturday, December 4

Cost: £6 for adults and £1 for under 16s and can be booked either online or on the day.

See a modern take on the nativity at Hadleigh Christmas fayre

Hadleigh United Reformed Church is hosting the town's Christmas fayre this weekend.

The Christmas fayre will be at Hadleigh United Reformed Church - Credit: Hadleigh URC

There will be free seasonal refreshments and activities — plus a chance to look at their modern nativity scene.

The church fellowship is using the contents of a shelter kit from the charity ShelterBox to house the baby Jesus — in an effort to send an important message.

Where: Hadleigh United Reformed Church

When: Saturday, December 4 from 4pm until 9pm

Cost: Free

Try out a new escape room at Stonham Barns

A new nuclear meltdown-themed escape room is opening at Stonham Barns Park this weekend.

To escape people will have to crack cryptic codes using audio-visual clues in a race against time.

When: Saturday, December 4

Where: Stonham Barns

Cost: £15 per person (based on seven or more players)

See Irish TV funny man Ed Byrne in Ipswich

Comedian Ed Byrne will be at Ipswich's Regent Theatre this weekend as part of his tour If I'm Honest.

Ed Byrne will be bringing his usual gags to the Regent Theatre in Ipswich - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

The funny man often appears on Live at The Apollo, Mock The Week and QI.

Where: Ipswich Regent

When: Sunday, December 4 - 7pm

Cost: Can be booked online for £28.

Juniors Christmas Spectacular at Snape Maltings

After a year off due to the pandemic the Co-op Juniors Christmas Spectacular returns to Snape Maltings this weekend.

The show, which has a cast of 100, features a live orchestra along with dazzling costumes and stage effects.

Where: Snape Maltings Concert Hall

When: Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4.

Cost: Adult £29 and under 16s £15.

Take in the Stevie Wonder story in Bury St Edmunds

The show at the Apex Theatre is bringing together the era-defining music of Stevie Wonder and the iconic history of his time.

The show is set to be full of classic hits - Credit: Archant

It features a rhythm section and instrumentalists that have shared the stage with Beyonce, Pharell Williams, Annie Lennox and Robbie Williams, while the horn section have shared stages and studios with Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and even Stevie Wonder himself.

When: Saturday, December 4 at 7.30pm

Where: Apex Theatre Bury St Edmunds

Cost: Tickets start at £26.50 and can be booked online.

Take a Christmassy trip to the zoo

Have a family day out to Colchester Zoo and take part in their Magic of Christmas events this weekend.

It is going to feel very festive at Colchester Zoo this weekend - Credit: Archant

Saturday, December 4 the zoo will remain open until 7.30pm allowing customers to discover the Christmas illuminations and a number of life-size animal sculptures in its Christmas Starlight Night events.

People will also have the chance to meet reindeers, take a look around the Enchanted Woodland and meet the elves at their craft workshop.

During the weekend visitors will get the chance to meet Santa, go on the Christmas Road Train and take part in the Yuletide Maze.

When: December 4 and 5, 11 and 12, and then December 18-24

Where: Colchester Zoo, Maldon Road, CO3 0SL

Cost: Adult tickets from £20.99, children's tickets start from £18.49. Cheaper online.