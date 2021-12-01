Seven family friendly things to do this weekend
- Credit: Archant
With Christmas around the corner, there are plenty of options for a festive family day out in Suffolk this weekend.
Support small business at an Ipswich Christmas market
A new Christmas market is coming to Ipswich's Trinity Park this weekend.
The very first Helen Robinson Cancer Charity will be showcasing 70 small businesses from across the region.
There will be a variety of unique gifts, decorations, crafts and festive foods to get you in the Christmas spirit.
Where: Trinity Park, Ipswich
When: Saturday, December 4
Cost: £6 for adults and £1 for under 16s and can be booked either online or on the day.
See a modern take on the nativity at Hadleigh Christmas fayre
Most Read
- 1 'I thought he was going to Ipswich' - rival boss reveals Blues interest in right-back
- 2 Case of new Omicron Covid variant identified in Norfolk
- 3 25-year-old left eating disorder clinic prior to death on A14
- 4 New Ed Sheeran Christmas song with Elton John out this week
- 5 Will Suffolk have a white Christmas this year?
- 6 'Quirky and memorable' name for new café and visitor centre revealed
- 7 Norwood on target as Town Under 23's sting Hornets
- 8 New animal feed mill planned for Bury St Edmunds
- 9 Under-used council land to become sites for 3,000 homes
- 10 Suffolk mass vaccination centre wants to jab 10,000 amid Omicron concern
Hadleigh United Reformed Church is hosting the town's Christmas fayre this weekend.
There will be free seasonal refreshments and activities — plus a chance to look at their modern nativity scene.
The church fellowship is using the contents of a shelter kit from the charity ShelterBox to house the baby Jesus — in an effort to send an important message.
Where: Hadleigh United Reformed Church
When: Saturday, December 4 from 4pm until 9pm
Cost: Free
Try out a new escape room at Stonham Barns
A new nuclear meltdown-themed escape room is opening at Stonham Barns Park this weekend.
To escape people will have to crack cryptic codes using audio-visual clues in a race against time.
When: Saturday, December 4
Where: Stonham Barns
Cost: £15 per person (based on seven or more players)
See Irish TV funny man Ed Byrne in Ipswich
Comedian Ed Byrne will be at Ipswich's Regent Theatre this weekend as part of his tour If I'm Honest.
The funny man often appears on Live at The Apollo, Mock The Week and QI.
Where: Ipswich Regent
When: Sunday, December 4 - 7pm
Cost: Can be booked online for £28.
Juniors Christmas Spectacular at Snape Maltings
After a year off due to the pandemic the Co-op Juniors Christmas Spectacular returns to Snape Maltings this weekend.
The show, which has a cast of 100, features a live orchestra along with dazzling costumes and stage effects.
Where: Snape Maltings Concert Hall
When: Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4.
Cost: Adult £29 and under 16s £15.
Take in the Stevie Wonder story in Bury St Edmunds
The show at the Apex Theatre is bringing together the era-defining music of Stevie Wonder and the iconic history of his time.
It features a rhythm section and instrumentalists that have shared the stage with Beyonce, Pharell Williams, Annie Lennox and Robbie Williams, while the horn section have shared stages and studios with Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and even Stevie Wonder himself.
When: Saturday, December 4 at 7.30pm
Where: Apex Theatre Bury St Edmunds
Cost: Tickets start at £26.50 and can be booked online.
Take a Christmassy trip to the zoo
Have a family day out to Colchester Zoo and take part in their Magic of Christmas events this weekend.
Saturday, December 4 the zoo will remain open until 7.30pm allowing customers to discover the Christmas illuminations and a number of life-size animal sculptures in its Christmas Starlight Night events.
People will also have the chance to meet reindeers, take a look around the Enchanted Woodland and meet the elves at their craft workshop.
During the weekend visitors will get the chance to meet Santa, go on the Christmas Road Train and take part in the Yuletide Maze.
When: December 4 and 5, 11 and 12, and then December 18-24
Where: Colchester Zoo, Maldon Road, CO3 0SL
Cost: Adult tickets from £20.99, children's tickets start from £18.49. Cheaper online.