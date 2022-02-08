Westlife set to perform in Colchester this summer

Irish megastars Westlife are set to bring their latest tour to Colchester this summer.

The boy band will be performing hits including Swear it Again, Flying Without Wings and World Of Our Own at Castle Park on July 22.

The band said: "We are incredibly excited to announce news of The Wild Dreams Tour.

"It feels like things are finally starting to return to normal and we can’t wait to enjoy that feeling with our amazing fans.

“After the last 18 months, this tour means more to us than any that we’ve ever done before.

"It will be a massive celebration and will bring us closer to our fans than ever before.

"We’re planning some spectacular shows which will include all of our greatest hits and some special surprises.”

The 2022 tour marks the beginning of a packed schedule for Westlife who released the album Wild Dreams in November 2021 .

The album includes songwriting contributions from Ed Sheeran and Amy Wadge, along with production from Jamie Scott, Rami Yacoub and Steve Mac.

Westlife are one of the biggest bands of the 21st century, having sold more than 55 million records and bagged 14 UK number ones – behind only The Beatles and Elvis.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, February 11 at 10am and will be available from www.lhgtickets.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.ticketek.co.uk.