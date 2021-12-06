Four places to go for a Christmas swim in Suffolk

Fancy dress costumes at the Felixstowe dip included Santa's elves and a nun - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

What's more festive than a blast of freezing cold saltwater?

Christmas Day swims have exploded in popularity in Suffolk over the last decade with many taking to the water as a tradition or in aid of some worthy causes.

Here's where to find the biggest organized events in the county:

Lowestoft

The annual Lowestoft Christmas Day seaside swim in December 2015. - Credit: James Bass

The oldest Christmas day swim in the county, Lowestoft is heading into its 43rd event after being called off for the first time ever last year.

With more than 3,000 people attending the 2019 swim, you can expect to see hundreds of Santas, elves and superheroes throw themselves face first into the sea.

Swimmers can sign up here.

Time: 10am December 25

Location: Kitcheners Gardens

Price: £5 minimum donation

Felixstowe

The cold weather didn't deter the crowds - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Raising money for St Elizabeth's Hospice, the Felixstowe swim is onto its 17th iteration, but will swimmers be prepared for the bracing waters?

Friends and family are encouraged to come down and watch their favourite crazy people embrace the freezing temperatures.

Please note that pre-registration is required to participate in this event.

Time: Registration starts at 8.30am on December 25, while dippers will be diving in at 10am

Location: Opposite Mannings Amusements

Price: £13 a person, plus sponsorship

Southwold

Participants in the Southwold Christmas Day swim. - Credit: Cathy Ryan

Organised by the Southwold Rotary Club, in 2019 the Southwold swim attracted more than 200 water lovers to test themselves in the cold ocean for the seventh time.

Now, returning for its eighth year, the swim will benefit Southwold RNLI, Brain Tumour Research and Suffolk Accident Rescue Service.

Like the rest of the swims, fancy dress is encouraged,

Time: 10.30am December 25

Location: Gunhill Beach Kiosk

Price: £5

Aldeburgh

The Christmas Day swim at Aldeburgh - Credit: Jerry Turner

Boxing Day still counts!

If you would rather wait for the turkey to settle then Aldeburgh's event might be your dip of choice. Though there may be some that choose to do two dips in two days.

Started in 1988 by a local GP to raise money for victims of an Armenian Earthquake, much has been raised for Armenian medical charities.

This year, the event is expected to raise more than £3,000, which will be divided between the RNLI, Doctors without Borders and East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

Time: 10.30am, December 26

Location: Opposite Aldeburgh Moot Hall

Price: Free to enter, though donations to the charities are gratefully received



