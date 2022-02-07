Where Queen's Platinum Jubilee beacons will be lit across Suffolk
- Credit: David Lamming
More than 35 beacon lightings have been confirmed as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Suffolk.
Locations range from towns including Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket, Sudbury and Southwold, to a farm near Sutton Hoo.
Bruno Peek, the Queen's pageant master said: “The county and the community of Suffolk have always played a leading role in the lighting of beacons for The Queen’s Silver, Golden, and Diamond Jubilee and the Queen’s 90th birthday.
"I would like to encourage every Town and Parish Council to take part in this special tribute, celebrating a unique milestone in The Queen's reign and in her life too.
"I am confident they will rise to this wonderful occasion."
Mr Peek has organised beacon lightings for the monarch's Golden and Diamond Jubilees, along with her 90th birthday.
"It's such an honour to be able to do this for your Queen," he said.
Most Read
- 1 TV presenter names two Suffolk villages as among England's best
- 2 How a Suffolk village doubled-up as France for Amazon's The Grand Tour
- 3 Ed Sheeran and Olly Murs watch on as Town beat Gillingham 1-0
- 4 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with highest and lowest Covid rates in Suffolk
- 5 Fallen tree hits cars and leads to road closure near Bury St Edmunds
- 6 Fire crews extinguish 'large' blaze at Ipswich recycling centre
- 7 'Be prepared': Flood alerts and warnings issued for parts of Suffolk coast
- 8 Developers will appeal if mobile homes refused
- 9 North Stander: Four positives to take from an ugly win
- 10 Road closed after single-vehicle crash near Southwold
"She's served us so well for 70 years, the least we can do is pay her back by making all the celebrations over that weekend as successful as possible."
A special jubilee song will be sung by choirs around the world as beacons are lit, on Thursday, June 2.
Before the song, buglers, cornet players and pipers will perform.
Earlier on the Thursday, town criers in Newmarket, Bungay, Southwold and Capel St Mary will read out a proclamation in tribute to the Queen.
The full list of beacon locations in Suffolk is as follows:
St Mary’s Church, Haverhill
Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds
Stowmarket Recreation Ground
Framlingham
St Peter’s Church, Newmarket
Ringsfield and Weston Parish Council
Mendlesham Parish Council
West Row Parish Council
Polstead Parish Council
Eye Town Council
Southwold Town Council
Sudbury Town Council
Bungay Town Council
Benhall and Sternfield Parish Council
Woolpit Parish Council
Flowton Parish Meeting
Levington and Stratton Hall Parish Council
Little Thurlow and Great Thurlow Parish Councils
Kessingland Parish Council
Friston Parochial Church Council
Aldeburgh Town Council
Beccles Town Council
Blundeston and Flixton Parish Council
Henley Community Centre Charity, Henley
Burstall Parish Council
Wortham and Burgate Parish Council
Lavenham Parish Council
Combs Parish Council
Brandon Town Council
Castle Farm - Sutton Hoo
Laxfield Parish Council
Dunwich Jubilee Committee
Kirton and Fakenham Parish Council
Bures St Mary and Bures Hamlet Parish Councils
Snape (Suffolk) Jubilee Committee & Council
Capel St Mary Parish Council
Shottisham Parish Council
In addition, 5 private beacon lightings are currently planned.