Where Queen's Platinum Jubilee beacons will be lit across Suffolk

The Boxford beacon, outside the White Hart pub was lit on the evening of April 21, 2016 to celebrate HM The Queen's 90th birthday. - Credit: David Lamming

More than 35 beacon lightings have been confirmed as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Suffolk.

Locations range from towns including Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket, Sudbury and Southwold, to a farm near Sutton Hoo.

Pageantmaster Bruno Peek. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Bruno Peek, the Queen's pageant master said: “The county and the community of Suffolk have always played a leading role in the lighting of beacons for The Queen’s Silver, Golden, and Diamond Jubilee and the Queen’s 90th birthday.

"I would like to encourage every Town and Parish Council to take part in this special tribute, celebrating a unique milestone in The Queen's reign and in her life too.

"I am confident they will rise to this wonderful occasion."

Mr Peek has organised beacon lightings for the monarch's Golden and Diamond Jubilees, along with her 90th birthday.

"It's such an honour to be able to do this for your Queen," he said.

"She's served us so well for 70 years, the least we can do is pay her back by making all the celebrations over that weekend as successful as possible."

A special jubilee song will be sung by choirs around the world as beacons are lit, on Thursday, June 2.

Before the song, buglers, cornet players and pipers will perform.

Earlier on the Thursday, town criers in Newmarket, Bungay, Southwold and Capel St Mary will read out a proclamation in tribute to the Queen.

The full list of beacon locations in Suffolk is as follows:

St Mary’s Church, Haverhill

Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds

Stowmarket Recreation Ground

Framlingham

St Peter’s Church, Newmarket

Ringsfield and Weston Parish Council

Mendlesham Parish Council

West Row Parish Council

Polstead Parish Council

Eye Town Council

Southwold Town Council

Sudbury Town Council

Bungay Town Council

Benhall and Sternfield Parish Council

Woolpit Parish Council

Flowton Parish Meeting

Levington and Stratton Hall Parish Council

Little Thurlow and Great Thurlow Parish Councils

Kessingland Parish Council

Friston Parochial Church Council

Aldeburgh Town Council

Beccles Town Council

Blundeston and Flixton Parish Council

Henley Community Centre Charity, Henley

Burstall Parish Council

Wortham and Burgate Parish Council

Lavenham Parish Council

Combs Parish Council

Brandon Town Council

Castle Farm - Sutton Hoo

Laxfield Parish Council

Dunwich Jubilee Committee

Kirton and Fakenham Parish Council

Bures St Mary and Bures Hamlet Parish Councils

Snape (Suffolk) Jubilee Committee & Council

Capel St Mary Parish Council

Shottisham Parish Council

In addition, 5 private beacon lightings are currently planned.