Here are the best Christmas windows in Woodbridge

After a year of hardship and uncertainty, Woodbridge businesses have gone all out with their Christmas window displays, competing for the crown of best dressed.

The annual contest, created by G&K Estates, is now in its 21st year, and has become a “highly sought-after" event in the town’s calendar, explains Scott Matheson-Barr, principle of the estate agency.

“The whole town gets involved in it, I get phone calls all the time asking when it’s going to be run. Everybody who won this year was just really happy, after a year of hardship and real effort."

Vanil won the best small window category while Little White Box was named best medium window.

Barretts of Woodbridge won the best large window while the best non-retail window was won by Cornerstone Residential.

Little White Box, a new business, was also the winner of the coveted Champions Shield.

Mr Matheson-Barr said: “So many people enjoyed her window, especially the door with all the letters, and the amount of people I heard, walking up and down the thoroughfare with the dog, saying 'Look, it’s the Harry Potter door!'

"All the kids were pointing at it, telling their mums to have a look. It was such good fun.”