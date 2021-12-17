News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Here are the best Christmas windows in Woodbridge

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 10:03 AM December 17, 2021
Town Councillor Kay Yule had the honour of presenting the awards

Town Councillor Kay Yule had the honour of presenting the awards - Credit: Scott Matheson-Barr

After a year of hardship and uncertainty, Woodbridge businesses have gone all out with their Christmas window displays, competing for the crown of best dressed.

The annual contest, created by G&K Estates, is now in its 21st year, and has become a “highly sought-after" event in the town’s calendar, explains Scott Matheson-Barr, principle of the estate agency.  

“The whole town gets involved in it, I get phone calls all the time asking when it’s going to be run. Everybody who won this year was just really happy, after a year of hardship and real effort."

Vanil won the best small window category while Little White Box was named best medium window.

Mandy Leeson of Vanil won the best small window category.

Mandy Leeson of Vanil won the best small window category. - Credit: Scott Matheson-Barr

Rebecca Brooker of Little White Box won the best medium window category

Rebecca Brooker of Little White Box won the best medium window category - Credit: Scott Matheson-Barr

Barretts of Woodbridge won the best large window while the best non-retail window was won by Cornerstone Residential.

Jill Grist of Barretts of Woodbridge won the best large window category

Jill Grist of Barretts of Woodbridge won the best large window category - Credit: Scott Matheson-Barr

David Farrow and Donna Green of Cornerstone Residential won the best non-retail window category

David Farrow and Donna Green of Cornerstone Residential won the best non-retail window category - Credit: Scott Matheson-Barr

Little White Box, a new business, was also the winner of the coveted Champions Shield.

Mr Matheson-Barr said: “So many people enjoyed her window, especially the door with all the letters, and the amount of people I heard, walking up and down the thoroughfare with the dog, saying 'Look, it’s the Harry Potter door!' 

Most Read

  1. 1 Kieran McKenna set to be named new Ipswich Town manager
  2. 2 Great move or a big risk? What Town fans are saying about Kieran McKenna
  3. 3 Man caught with indecent images avoids jail
  1. 4 'It feels like the right time, project and club' - Kieran McKenna named new Ipswich Town manager
  2. 5 Martyn Pert set to be part of Town's new coaching set-up
  3. 6 'Protect yourself' - Woman's plea after husband dies from Covid
  4. 7 Who is Kieran McKenna? A look at Ipswich Town's new manager
  5. 8 Stu says: Six observations following defeat at Barrow
  6. 9 Ambulance staff Christmas party leads to Covid outbreak
  7. 10 Woman taken to hospital after reports of person in the water

"All the kids were pointing at it, telling their mums to have a look. It was such good fun.” 

Christmas
Competitions
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Colchester pub has had its alcohol licence stripped after six people were arrested for drug offences 

Essex Police

Six arrested and pub stripped of licence after police crackdown

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers in masks on Sudbury's Market Hill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Seven confirmed Omicron cases in Suffolk with over 400 more suspected

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
People wear a mask as they leave a shop

Coronavirus

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Idris El Mizouni chases down at Barrow.

Live

Matchday Recap: Dire Town dumped out of the FA Cup by Barrow

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon