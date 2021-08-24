Open air opera to return to Woodbridge park

Published: 5:23 PM August 24, 2021

An open air performance will be held at a Woodbridge park for the second year in a row.

A performance of Mozart's Magic Flute will be given on the Elmhurst Park Bandstand on September 12.

The event will involve six professional soloists, an orchestra of 11 local professional and semi-professional players, a chorus of 20 amateur local singers and a group of around 20 local children.

It will be conducted by Andrew Leach, conductor of Woodbridge Choral Society.

The opera is being directed and produced by Woodbridge resident Nick Fowler, who has adapted the piece.

It is the second year that a performance has been given in the park, following last year's Donizetti’s L’elisir d’amore.

The performance is being supported with grants from Woodbridge Town Council, East Suffolk Council and Suffolk County Council, as well as donations from a number of local supporters.

Tickets are free, contact opera@nickfowler.co.uk for details.








