Missing Elmer? Try these 7 colourful sculpture trails - from cows to dinosaurs!

Cows About Cambridge will be taking place in spring 2020 Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM/RMG PHOTOGRAPHY Richard Marsham - RMG Photography Tel - 07798 758711

If you're still missing the colourful sight of the Elmers around Ipswich, what sculpture trails can you visit in 2020?

The Elmer trail in Ipswich was a big success in 2019. Sheryl Smith, six, is pictured with WelliePhant. Picture: WILL JEFFORD The Elmer trail in Ipswich was a big success in 2019. Sheryl Smith, six, is pictured with WelliePhant. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

The good news is that there are plenty of events taking place... featuring everything from snowmen to cows and dinosaurs, plus a whole new herd of Elmers.

The next batch of events organised by Wild in Art include trails in Cambridge, Norwich, Southend and London which would make a perfect day out for families from Suffolk, as well as others which are further afield.

During the Elmer trail in Ipswich last summer, there were 55 large sculptures around the town, as well as a "Learning Herd" of smaller elephant sculptures, raising funds for St Elizabeth Hospice. The event was a huge success, following on from the popular Pigs Gone Wild art trail in 2016.

Walking with the Snowman trail in Middlesbrough Picture: DAVID CHARNLEY PHOTOGRAPHY Walking with the Snowman trail in Middlesbrough Picture: DAVID CHARNLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Walking with the Snowman, London

There are currently two Walking with the Snowman trails, celebrating the iconic Raymond Briggs Christmas character. The London Bridge City trail runs until January 5, and features 12 Snowman sculptures with designs based on the song The 12 Days of Christmas, from a partridge in a pear tree to 12 drummers running. The statues are located amid the 70-plus stalls in the Christmas by the River Market, which stretches along the Queen's Walk. There are also various family workshops, including story telling and art and craft sessions.

If you are visiting the north of England over the Christmas holidays, there is also a festive Snowman trail in Middlesbrough, again with 12 giant sculptures, placed around the town centre. This event will run until January 4.

Cows About Cambridge will be taking place in the spring Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM/RMG PHOTOGRAPHY Cows About Cambridge will be taking place in the spring Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM/RMG PHOTOGRAPHY

Cows About Cambridge

A herd of 40 colourful cows will graze around Cambridge this spring, from March 30 to June 6. The sculptures are inspired by the rare Red Poll cattle which graze on Midsummer Common in spring and summer, and will all be uniquely decorated by artists.

As with the Elmers in Ipswich, there will also be smaller sculptures decorated by schools, colleges and youth groups from around the area. The herd will be on display for 10 weeks and will then be auctioned in aid of the children's charity Break.

Dippy the dinosaur will be visiting Norwich Cathedral during the GoGoDiscover trail in summer 2020. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum Dippy the dinosaur will be visiting Norwich Cathedral during the GoGoDiscover trail in summer 2020. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

GoGoDiscover 2020 and 2021, Norwich

Following the success of GoGoHares in 2018 and the previous GoGoDragons and GoGoGorillas trails, children's charity Break is planning a new two-year event in Norwich. GoGoDiscover will see 20 Tyrannosaurus Rex sculptures taking over the streets of Norwich during summer 2020. The trail will coincide with the iconic Dippy the Diplodocus visiting Norwich Cathedral for a four-month exhibition.

Elmer's Big Heart of Kent Parade will take place in summer 2020. Picture: JACK SPICER ADAMS PHOTOGRAPHY Elmer's Big Heart of Kent Parade will take place in summer 2020. Picture: JACK SPICER ADAMS PHOTOGRAPHY

But at the end of the summer, the GoGo dinosaurs won't fade into extinction. They will return in 2021 for a bigger trail, to take over all of Norfolk and not just the city centre.

Elmer's Big Heart of Kent Parade, Maidstone

If your family are dedicated Elmer fans, you could take them on a trip to Maidstone in Kent this summer to see a whole new herd of the lovable elephants. The parade, in aid of Heart of Kent Hospice, will run from mid-June to the end of August, and will feature up to 50 large Elmer sculptures, as well as baby Elmers representing schools and nurseries.

Hares About Town will be hopping into Southend in summer 2020 Picture: HAVENS HOSPICES Hares About Town will be hopping into Southend in summer 2020 Picture: HAVENS HOSPICES

The concrete plinths which were used for the summer 2019 art trail in Ipswich will be reused to display the Elmers in Kent, helping to save money and reduce the event's carbon footprint. Staff from Kent visited Ipswich on numerous occasions to take inspiration from the trail here.

Hares About Town, Southend on Sea

This summer's sculpture trail will see 30 supersized hares arrive in the town, raising funds for Havens Hospice. Each hare will be 1.6 metres tall, and be decorated by an artist.

The hares will be in place for nine weeks from July onwards, forming a free family trail of discovery. Schools, colleges and community groups will also adopt and design their own smaller leveret (young hare) sculptures.

Derby Ram Trail

If you fancy a trip to the Midlands, from June to August the Derby Ram trail will see 30 fibreglass sculptures go on display. They are all based on a design by sculptor Michael Pegler, who created the famous stone ram now on Derby's East Street. The event is being organised in aid of Derby Museums' Endowment Fund.

Lincoln IMP Trail

Another summer trail will see 30 Imp sculptures around the city of Lincoln, as well as up to 60 half-sized Imps in an education trail. The theme of this trail is based around the stone imp figure in Lincoln Cathedral. The event, organised by Lincoln Business Improvement Group, will raise funds for St Barnabas Hospice.

-For more details of the Wild in Art trails being held in 2020, visit their website.