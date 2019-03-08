Cloudy

Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Elmer's Big Parade

Classic Noel Coward comedy still entertains from beyond the grave

PUBLISHED: 14:13 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 09 July 2019

Madame Aracrti provides laughter from beyond the grave in Noel Coward's timeless Blithe Spirit staged by Bury St Edmunds Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society at the Theatre Royal Photo: BSEAODS

Madame Aracrti provides laughter from beyond the grave in Noel Coward's timeless Blithe Spirit staged by Bury St Edmunds Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society at the Theatre Royal Photo: BSEAODS

Archant

Review: Blithe Spirit, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds, July 3

Having recently re-watched the wonderful 1945 film of the same name, it was with no small amount of excitement that I took my seat for the opening night of Blithe Spirit at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds.

The classic Noel Coward comedy has all of his trademark wit and sees novelist Charles Condomine learn the hard way that it's dangerous to mess with the occult, as his seance accidentally conjures up the spirit of his first wife - much to the annoyance of his second wife.

Nic Metcalf is great as Charles although I felt he was missing just a little of Coward's customary flippancy in his delivery, while the rather more surprising casting of Jeremy Roberts as eccentric medium, Madame Arcati, takes some getting used to but he throws himself into the role, sometimes quite literally.

There were a few first night hiccups, including a door which kept opening by itself (I thought a clever nod to the subject matter but apparently not), nevertheless an entertaining show as always from the Bury St Edmunds Operatic and Dramatic Society.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘If you don’t want to be here don’t come... I’m not losing any sleep’ - Lambert on missing out on Mayor

Paul Lambert is 'not losing any sleep' after missing out on Danny Mayor. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘If you don’t want to be here don’t come... I’m not losing any sleep’ - Lambert on missing out on Mayor

Paul Lambert is 'not losing any sleep' after missing out on Danny Mayor. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Danger to public’ jailed for ‘nightmare’ attack in vulnerable man’s home

Andrew Bywater was jailed for at least seven-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Have your say about controversial new Ipswich Northern Route

Potential options for the new Nothern Route around Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

New Year’s Day robber ‘held knife to man’s throat’ near Aldi store

Peter Learmonth, 30, of Campion Road in Nayland, was given a five-year jail sentence after being found guilty of robbery and assault with intent to commit robbery Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Strep A deaths: Outbreaks of killer infection ‘not linked’

Invasive Group A Strepococcus (iGAS) is a rare infection Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Raise a toast to our heroes to mark 75th anniversary of VE Day

Landseer Road VE street party in Ipswich in 1945. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists