Standing ovation and place in Britain’s Got Talent final for former Suffolk schoolboy

BGT's Jon Courtenay from Suffolk has got through to the final of the show after a standing ovation from the judges Picture: TOM DYMOND/BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Tom Dymond © 2020 tom@tomdymond.co.uk www.tomdymond.co.uk +44 (0) 7825 740 400 No use without permission. Must credit: Tom Dymond

Ex-Royal Hospital School pupil Jon Courtenay stormed through to the Britain’s Got Talent final after a star performance on Saturday night’s show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jon went to the Royal Hospital School in Holbrook as a child and grew up in Ipswich and Martlesham Heath. Picture: Tom Dymond/Britain's Got Talent Jon went to the Royal Hospital School in Holbrook as a child and grew up in Ipswich and Martlesham Heath. Picture: Tom Dymond/Britain's Got Talent

The dad-of-two, real name Jon Young, had the audience in peals of laughter tonight – getting a standing ovation from judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Ashley Banjo (who is standing in for Simon Cowell) and David Walliams.

Jon even reduced the female judges to tears while performing a song he penned about his childhood, called ‘When I Was a Boy’.

Amanda said: “I think this is one of the best Golden Buzzers we’ve ever had on the show.

“After the year we’ve had, you’d be an amazing, brilliant winner.”

Jon Courtenay attended the Royal Hospital School between 1984 and 1991. Picture: JON COURTENAY Jon Courtenay attended the Royal Hospital School between 1984 and 1991. Picture: JON COURTENAY

Walliams said it was “so personal” and “brilliant” while Dixon said the “magical” performance made her tearful and “ticks every single box”.

After learning of his success, the star quipped that “it wasn’t meant to get this far.”

And he joked to Ant and Dec: “Now I’ve got to write something else, a love song to my favourite television duo, Phil and Holly.

“It sounds so flippant to say I wasn’t expecting it but for so many reasons I wasn’t expecting it,” he added.

Jon Courtenay attended the Royal Hospital School between 1984 and 1991. Picture: JON COURTENAY Jon Courtenay attended the Royal Hospital School between 1984 and 1991. Picture: JON COURTENAY

He grew up in Ipswich and Martlesham, attending the Holbrook boarding school from 1984 until 1991.

The comedy pianist was heavily involved in the New Wolsey youth theatre during his childhood.

MORE: Britain’s Got Talent star opens up about early life in Suffolk

Now living in Manchester with wife Emmah and two sons Nathan and Alfie, Jon grew up in Ipswich and Martlesham and attended the Holbrook boarding school from 1984 until 1991.

During his childhood, he was heavily involved in the New Wolsey youth theatre.

Jon Courtenay is competing at the Britain's Got Talent semi-final on Saturday night. Picture: BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Jon Courtenay is competing at the Britain's Got Talent semi-final on Saturday night. Picture: BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT

“I’ve been playing the piano since I was a child,” he said.

“My dad brought me up playing it and I have been working as a musician playing the piano for 30 years now.”

The 47-year-old finally took the leap and auditioned for the hit show in February.

MORE: Golden Buzzer joy on Britain’s Got Talent for comedy pianist Jon Courtenay

He was chosen by hosts Ant and Dec for the Golden Buzzer – which fast-tracked him straight to the semi-finals after wowing the audience with his performance.

• The Britain’s Got Talent final will be airing on ITV at 8pm on Saturday, October 10.