Primary school pupil sings in front of 12,000 people at Wembley Arena

Chloe Rayson, from Bury St Edmunds, who sang solo on stage at Wembley Arena in front of an audience of 12,000 at the two-night Voice in a Million concerts Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

A talented Bury St Edmunds primary school pupil performed in front of more 12,000 people at Wembley Arena in a prestigious concert featuring children from across the country.

Chloe with choir leader Tom Rampley and the Hardwick Primary School choir Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Chloe with choir leader Tom Rampley and the Hardwick Primary School choir Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Chloe Rayson, 10, who attends Hardwick Primary School, had to undergo numerous auditions for the 10th anniversary Voice in a Million event, and was selected as one of the few lead soloists.

The concert, which took place at the SSE Arena over two nights on March 20 and 21, was set up in 2009 to raise awareness of the plight of children in care and the importance of adoption and fostering.

Chloe, who had to go through a nerve-racking final live audition in Surrey to win her spot in the choir, said the experience is one she will “treasure forever”.

“When we arrived at Wembley arena, I was petrified as it dawned on me that at one point during the concerts it would only be my voice that the audience would hear,” she said.

Chloe Rayson says she would love to perform in the concerts again next year Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Chloe Rayson says she would love to perform in the concerts again next year Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

“When we first ran onto the stage and I could see the audience, my heart was pounding, but at soon as the music began and we started to sing, all those worries disappeared and it was just amazing and two nights that I will certainly treasure forever.

“I would like to thank my music teacher Mr Rampley for putting me up for this amazing opportunity. It has shown me that if I put my mind to something that I am passionate about then I can achieve my goal.

“I have already said to my parents that I would like to audition again for next year.”

Proud parents Jo and Tom Rayson, who live at Home Farm Lane in Bury St Edmunds, said: “The whole Voice in a Million experience has been such a wonderful journey for Chloe.

Chloe with the Hardwick Primary School choir Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Chloe with the Hardwick Primary School choir Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

“From the moment Mr Rampley approached us about the auditioning process, we knew that Chloe would want to go for it. “Her passion for singing began when she got the main part in her school show two years ago. From then, any opportunity to sing has been grasped with both hands.

“The feeling of pride was just overwhelming and to see her face on the big screen, and hear her voice above the hum of the crowd, is something that we will never forget.

“We were blown away by the whole experience and the singing talent that was on display from the entire stage choir who ranged from 8-20 years old. “We’re hoping that now she has had a taste of what real performing is, she will continue to pursue her passion.”

Tom Rampley, Hardwick choir leader, said: “When the chance for Chloe to sing at Wembley first came up, I just knew we had to go for it.

“Chloe is an amazing vocalist, who is incredibly hard working and passionate and I’m so proud of the determination and confidence she showed.

“I was in the crowd at Wembley to see her perform in her final show and I was blown away by the concert. Seeing a pupil from my choir standing up on stage and watching her sing a solo to 12,000 people was by far the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.”