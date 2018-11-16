Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Bury St Edmunds gets in the Christmas spirit with the start of its four-day fair

PUBLISHED: 07:30 23 November 2018

The magic of Christmas. A youngster marvels at the Christmas wreaths at the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The magic of Christmas. A youngster marvels at the Christmas wreaths at the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Bury St Edmunds is feeling festive as its major four-day Christmas market gets underway.

The Athaneum in Bury St Edmunds is home to dozens of stalls at this years Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe Athaneum in Bury St Edmunds is home to dozens of stalls at this years Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The award-winning Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre, which is held at various locations in the town centre, began at noon on Thursday, November 22.

With more than 300 stalls, cookery demonstrations, fairground rides, Santa’s grotto, live music and more, the annual event attracts more than 120,000 people.

From handmade crafts to sweet treats, speciality gins and artisan cheeses, there is much to tempt, and possibly put away for Christmas presents.

The opening day is known as an event for the locals, featuring a penguin puppet parade led by children from the Apex to Angel Hill and followed by a carol concert at St Edmundsbury Cathedral and a fireworks display in the Abbey Gardens at 8pm.

You may find the perfect Christmas gift as you wander around the Abbey Gardens at this years Christmas Fayre. Picture: Neil DidsburyYou may find the perfect Christmas gift as you wander around the Abbey Gardens at this years Christmas Fayre. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Councillor Robert Everitt said: “It’s an amazing event. We are very pleased the locals support us in what we do.

“We have 130,000 people come through the town and that brings a huge amount of money into the town, which obviously helps our retailers sustain what they do throughout the rest of the quieter period in February, March and April time.”

The Abbey Gardens is also the setting for more than 100 stalls, children’s entertainment, real reindeer, and Santa and his elves in his winter workshop.

Maaike Taylor was enjoying the atmosphere in Hatter Street with her son Jesse.

She said: “It’s lovely. I think it’s all atmosphere to be honest. I think everyone’s suddenly ready for Christmas and getting into the Christmas spirit.

“I love all the stalls with mulled wine and mine pies and for the kids it’s mainly about the rides.”

New this year is a three-day festival in St John’s Street, which features a vibrant mix of independent traders.

From Friday, November 23, to Sunday, November 25, there will be an Elves Wonderland, donkeys and live music, complete with street food, mulled wine and gin.

Emily McMillan, from Bury St Edmunds, with daughters Bow, three, and Belle. Pictured on Angel Hill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIEmily McMillan, from Bury St Edmunds, with daughters Bow, three, and Belle. Pictured on Angel Hill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

The Guildhall will be holding toy making workshops on the Saturday and Sunday and the Haart community stage will be up in the Abbey Gardens for the first time this year.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of the Ourburystedmunds Business Improvement District group, said: “I’m delighted to see the weather forecast is good for the weekend so the thousands of people visiting the town will be able to have a great time here and see the wonderful offer that Bury St Edmunds has.”

Extra trains are running on Sunday, November 25, and as well as the usual council-run car parks, there are park and walk and park and ride services available.

For the full guide to the event, which is organised by St Edmundsbury Borough Council, see here.

The view on Angel Hill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIThe view on Angel Hill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

For updates on parking over the duration of the event see the @stedsbc account on Twitter and use the hashtag #buryparking

Topic Tags:

DanceEast premieres modern Snow White for the MeToo age

Wed, 15:42 Andrew Clarke
Holly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick Rutter

Contemporary ballet director Holly Noble is premiering a new take on the Snow White legend at DanceEast this weekend. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to her about the contemporary concerns reflected in the timeless story

West End smash-hit We Will Rock You coming to Ipswich

Tue, 16:42 Louisa Baldwin
We Will Rock You

Get ready to rock in 2019 as the much-loved musical based on the music of Queen is coming to the Ipswich Regent.

Ad Feature Bury’s theatre director explores what makes a great Christmas panto

Tue, 11:01 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

There’s something special about a well-performed pantomime. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Karen Simpson, from Bury Theatre Royal, about what makes this great theatrical tradition so successful

Video Dreamboys, Ipswich Regent review: ‘Definitely not for the faint-hearted’

Mon, 10:32 Rachel Edge
Dreamboys on stage. Picture: @Dreamboys

It’s safe to say that the Dreamboys received a grand reception at the Regent theatre in Ipswich on Friday night.

Review: David O’Doherty, Ipswich Corn Exchange Friday, November 16 2018

Friday, November 16, 2018 Jason Noble
Irish comedian and author David O'Doherty Picture: ANTONY KELLY

From rambling stories about dispensing sockfulls of change into an ATM to regaling the vagaries of living with a jazz musician, Irish funnyman David O’Doherty’s latest bonkers brand of comedy proved a hit.

The 2018 Panto Guide: What’s playing in Suffolk and Essex

Friday, November 16, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

With the Christmas season now almost upon us, our theatres are dusting down their stock of bad jokes, readying themselves for two months of festive fun. Arts editor Andrew Clarke casts an eye over the pantomimes seeking to entertain us this year

Video Enjoy a free workout with The Dreamboys in an Ipswich gym

Thursday, November 15, 2018 Megan Aldous
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture: THE DREAMBOYS/SCHEVERST PHOTOGRAPHY

Gym goers of Ipswich are invited to a free workout with exotic-dancers The Dreamboys to raise money for Children in Need.

Opinion Review: Ross Noble’s El Hablador, Ipswich Regent – Expect sore ribs, aching cheeks and absolute nonsense

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Emily Townsend
Comedian Ross Noble performed at the Ipswich Regent theatre tonight Picture: JOHN MCMURTRIE

When you watch a comedian like Ross Noble, you’ve got to expect the unexpected.

Sir Ian McKellen is to bring Gandalf and Shakespeare to Suffolk on birthday tour

Friday, November 9, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Sir Ian McKellen who is celebrating his 80th birthday by touring the nation's regional theatres including stops at the New Wolsey, Ipswich, Colchester Mercury and Bury Theatre Royal. Photo: Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

Acting legend Sir Ian McKellen is touring the region next celebrating his 80th birthday and raising money for regional theatre. Arts editor Andrew Clarke finds out more about this ‘must-see’ event

Most read

“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Car with blown out tyre left gouges along A14 before crashing

The crashed car in Stowmarket. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018: Travel information

The packed Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre last year at Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Warning of “fossilised” villages in Suffolk as services disappear

Coddenham is one of the

Mildenhall and Haverhill eyed for metro stops into Cambridgeshire

Early proposals for the metro network stretching to Mildenhall and Haverhill. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITY

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24