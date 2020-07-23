E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Historic cinema is nearly ready to open new, curved screen to the public

PUBLISHED: 14:18 23 July 2020

Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDG

An independent cinema is getting ready to open its new 180-seater premier screen to the public after months of work.

Abbeygate Cinema's premier screen is curved and has a state-of-the art 4K laser projector and full 7.1 surround sound Picture: ABBEYGATE CINEMAAbbeygate Cinema's premier screen is curved and has a state-of-the art 4K laser projector and full 7.1 surround sound Picture: ABBEYGATE CINEMA

Historic Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds began a phased reopening of screenings on July 10 and its No.4 Restaurant & Bar also opened its doors at the beginning of this month.

The new auditorium, which will open to the general public from Friday, July 31, brings the number of screens at the Hatter Street venue to three.

It will feature theatrical curtains and a vast curved screen with a state-of-the art 4K laser projector and full 7.1 surround sound, three drop-down chandeliers, which will be installed in time for Christmas, and a selection of sofas for customers to enjoy, located for premium seating.

MORE: Here are the measures Abbeygate Cinema is taking to be Covid-secure

It has been a challenging climate for cinemas due to Covid-19, but Abbeygate has continued with its development programme and is even recruiting for front of house staff.

The hand washing sanitizer station is helping to make the cinema Covid-secure Picture: ABBEYGATE CINEMAThe hand washing sanitizer station is helping to make the cinema Covid-secure Picture: ABBEYGATE CINEMA

You may also want to watch:

Chris Peters, the cinema’s project manager, said: “Seeing these very long-held plans finally coming to a reality is just brilliant - for our customers, and for us as a business. With this state-of-the-art additional screen, we can really develop our programme and event offer, and show films we otherwise would have missed. 

“Cinemas worldwide have suffered a huge hit recently, but here at the Abbeygate we still believe the importance of an independent, locally-run cinema serving its community, and believe that our community will support us in return. We hope everyone likes the new addition!”

The cinema has been overwhelmed by their customers’ ongoing support and the donations which have been made in recent months to the 2020 Building Blocks Campaign they launched at the beginning of last year to help with the costs involved with this ambitious expansion project.

Anyone who donated £50 or more to the campaign will get to see their name etched onto a wooden block which will be displayed in the new part of the building – this too will be unveiled upon the opening of the premier screen next week.

MORE: Historic cinema uses lockdown to continue major renovation work

Andrea Holmes, marketing manager, said: “This is such an exciting time for us as we get to see months of hard work come to fruition and our loyal customers can at last come and enjoy the new screen they have patiently been waiting for. Despite the challenges we face at this time, to open our new premier screen next week makes us feel even prouder because we’ve achieved something magnificent!”

The new box office was unveiled at the end of last year and the original restaurant and bar area have also undergone an impressive refurbishment. Final works planned by the end of the year will be to install the lift to the premier screen and complete the new toilets.

The cinema is currently open daily with an expanding film programme to include new titles, old favourites and new Arts Screens and Event Cinema performances as it moves to evening performances with the opening of the new auditorium.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man’s body discovered near Ipswich park

Police are at the scene after a man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Historic cinema is nearly ready to open new, curved screen to the public

Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds Picture: RACHEL EDGE

New Ipswich Aldi to be built this summer - but Whitton store still safe, bosses say

Aldi has no plans to close its Meredith Road store. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Contracts exchanged on Chilton Woods development site

An artists' impression of the Chilton Woods development in Sudbury. Picture: CONCERTUS/SCC

Councillor ‘shocked and saddened’ by Aldeburgh incident

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach yesterday Picture: MATT PHILLIPS