Colchester Carnival is set to make a return in 2019 Picture: SEANA HUGHES

The Colchester Carnival is set to make a return after a two year break - find out when it is, who the new organisers are, and what guests can expect here.

You can join the parade for free Picture: SEANA HUGHES You can join the parade for free Picture: SEANA HUGHES

The Colchester Carnival will bring colour and creativity to the streets of the town on September 14.

Colchester fire fighters are taking on the task of running the carnival as Colchester Round Table and Colchester Ladies Circle take a step back.

Mick Rogers, firefighter, said: “We are proud to be given the opportunity to host this historic event which has unfortunately been missing from the town’s calendar for the past couple of years.

“The group of volunteers is made up of fire fighters from Colchester Fire Station all of whom will be involved at some point, including taking part in the procession itself, plus some of our community safety officers, and our friends and family.

“They’ve also got a lot of support from the Round Table and people who used to be involved in it in previous years.”

The carnival will start at 6.30pm and will take its usual route of Circular Road North, along Butt Road, onto Head Street and the High Street before finishing outside the Castle.

Groups and business can register for a float in the procession for free. The theme for the parade is ‘Colchester and Proud’ so those wanting to feature are asked to think about what Colchester is famous for and design their float around that.

A spokesperson from Colchester Carnival said: “Colchester Carnival is being restored by Colchester Fire Station to deliver a free community event for residents and visitors of the town, whilst displaying some of the wonderful businesses, groups and clubs Colchester has to offer, and raise money for charity whilst having fun.

“We look forward to receiving your support whether it be participation, attending on the day, or sponsorship.”

