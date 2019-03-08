Crowds turn out to enjoy Weird and Wonderful Wood
PUBLISHED: 11:27 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 19 May 2019
Weird and Wonderful Wood has lived up to its name, with an amazing selection of wood-themed attractions at the annual event.
Large crowds have been heading to Haughley Park near Stowmarket to join in the all-day family event, running on both Saturday and Sunday, which is a colourful celebration of wood and wood workers.
More than 100 craft experts and artists are putting on demonstrations ranging from chainsaw carving to wood turning, musical instrument making and pole lathe turning.
There are also many free workshops and activities for both adults and children, including den building, willow weaving, and spoon whittling. The wide range of stalls and displays included a selection of traditional gypsy caravans.
Live entertainment includes performances by musicians and street performers, while stilt-walkers wearing amazing costumes wandered through the site. Visitors can also enjoy a wide choice of locally-produced food and drink.