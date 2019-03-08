Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Crowds turn out to enjoy Weird and Wonderful Wood

PUBLISHED: 11:27 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 19 May 2019

Wooden creations at Weird and Wonderful Wood. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Wooden creations at Weird and Wonderful Wood. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Archant

Weird and Wonderful Wood has lived up to its name, with an amazing selection of wood-themed attractions at the annual event.

One of the amazing creations at Weird and Wonderful Wood at Haughley Park. Picture: JUDY RIMMEROne of the amazing creations at Weird and Wonderful Wood at Haughley Park. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Large crowds have been heading to Haughley Park near Stowmarket to join in the all-day family event, running on both Saturday and Sunday, which is a colourful celebration of wood and wood workers.

More than 100 craft experts and artists are putting on demonstrations ranging from chainsaw carving to wood turning, musical instrument making and pole lathe turning.

An amazing floral costume at Weird and Wonderful Wood. Picture: JUDY RIMMERAn amazing floral costume at Weird and Wonderful Wood. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

There are also many free workshops and activities for both adults and children, including den building, willow weaving, and spoon whittling. The wide range of stalls and displays included a selection of traditional gypsy caravans.

Live entertainment includes performances by musicians and street performers, while stilt-walkers wearing amazing costumes wandered through the site. Visitors can also enjoy a wide choice of locally-produced food and drink.

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Are you smarter than an 11-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

School pupils in Suffolk and north Essex have been taking their SATs exams this week Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town in advanced talks with giant Czech keeper Holy

Ipswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham. Picture: PA

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Are you smarter than an 11-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

School pupils in Suffolk and north Essex have been taking their SATs exams this week Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town in advanced talks with giant Czech keeper Holy

Ipswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What we know so far about the Queen’s Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

International football star supports over 180 teams at huge Suffolk FA tournament

Maisie and Tyler from Whitton FC Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Striker Keane released by Hull City – so should Town try to sign him?

Striker Will Keane has been released by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Greater Anglia charity train raises £21,000 for children’s hospices

The Greater Anglia EACH special during its stop at Ely. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Suffolk’s new chief constable on changing face of policing – and the TV show you should watch

Suffolk's new Chief Constable Steve Jupp. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists