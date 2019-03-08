Crowds turn out to enjoy Weird and Wonderful Wood

Wooden creations at Weird and Wonderful Wood. Picture: JUDY RIMMER Archant

Weird and Wonderful Wood has lived up to its name, with an amazing selection of wood-themed attractions at the annual event.

One of the amazing creations at Weird and Wonderful Wood at Haughley Park. Picture: JUDY RIMMER One of the amazing creations at Weird and Wonderful Wood at Haughley Park. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Large crowds have been heading to Haughley Park near Stowmarket to join in the all-day family event, running on both Saturday and Sunday, which is a colourful celebration of wood and wood workers.

More than 100 craft experts and artists are putting on demonstrations ranging from chainsaw carving to wood turning, musical instrument making and pole lathe turning.

An amazing floral costume at Weird and Wonderful Wood. Picture: JUDY RIMMER An amazing floral costume at Weird and Wonderful Wood. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

There are also many free workshops and activities for both adults and children, including den building, willow weaving, and spoon whittling. The wide range of stalls and displays included a selection of traditional gypsy caravans.

Live entertainment includes performances by musicians and street performers, while stilt-walkers wearing amazing costumes wandered through the site. Visitors can also enjoy a wide choice of locally-produced food and drink.