Teacher who knits Ed Sheeran and Poldark dolls invited to BBC’s Graham Norton Show

PUBLISHED: 19:05 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:05 28 March 2019

Angela Blay with her knitted Ed Sheeran doll Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A music teacher was invited onto the popular BBC Graham Norton Show to show off the results of her quirky hobby - knitting dolls of the rich and famous.

Angela Blay, aged 51, from Elmswell, creates knitted dolls of famous characters and people in her spare time.

The talented mother of two started her collection of woolly figurines by creating the cast of Poldark. Once she completed the set, she posted a picture on Twitter which went viral.

She said: “I had people from all over the world getting in touch after they saw the tweet and then someone from the BBC messaged me and asked if they could borrow the Poldark figures for The Graham Norton Show.

“So me and the dolls went and watched the show and Graham chatted to me while I sat in the audience.

“Not long after that Dawn French asked me if I could make her a Vicar of Dibley doll, which I did.”

On the show, Norton presented Angela’s dolls to Poldark star Aidan Turner, American actor Ethan Hawke, Australian actress Toni Collette and comedian Jo Brand.

In preparation for the show, Angela created a Graham Norton doll and an additional Ross Poldark - who is Aidan Turner’s character on the drama - for them to keep.

More recently, the knitting fanatic has pulled on her creative strings and produced a figure of Suffolk star Ed Sheeran.

Angela added: “I am a massive Ed Sheeran fan and I know he is going to play in Ipswich so I thought I would do one of him.

“The ultimate dream would be to present it to Ed myself.”

Each doll takes between eight and 10 hours to create.

Next on the knit-list is the Queen, Freddie Mercury and Winston Churchill.

“It makes me happy to knit,” Angela said.

“People have also written to me and told me that they make them happy too.

“Others have said my pictures on Facebook gets them through the day. I feel incredibly honoured that people like them so much it is really humbling.”

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

