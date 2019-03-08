Matt Cardle returns to showcase new album at The Apex
PUBLISHED: 10:36 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 15 November 2019
BRIT Award nominee Matt Cardle is returning to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Decmber 3.
Over the years the multi-platinum selling recording artist has clocked up over 20 million streams with his songs; 'When We Collide'; 'Run For Your Life'; 'Amazing'; 'Loving You' (with Spice Girl Melanie C); 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' and 'I Can't Make You Love Me'.
Matt is also an award-winning actor, and since his last visit to Bury St Edmunds in 2017, he has graced London's West End stage in Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom and completed a sold-out run in Jesus Christ Superstar at London's Barbican Theatre - all to rave reviews.
He's also released his fourth studio album Time To Be Alive.
He says: "I've taken my time over this one and I'm so happy with the results. I did a few live performances to test out some of the new material too. I found in the past that you can record an album and then tour it and wish afterwards that you'd done some of the songs differently. So this time around I wanted to test the waters and perform the demos live first before making some changes and releasing the album. Back to front really but I found it very helpful."
Matt has sold out The Apex venue on two previous occasions, saying: "The atmosphere and the sound inside that place are mind-blowing." For his latest show, you can hear material from his four studios albums, some breathtaking covers and a few surprises.
He says: "Obviously I get a personal happiness from performing, especially when I'm with my band. However as the years have passed I've realised that being able to provide a little escape from real life - be it through listening to my music or coming to a show - is what makes this all worthwhile. The world is a strange place at the moment but music connects us all in a joyful way and we need more of that."
Matt Cardle and his band will play The Apex on Tuesday, December 3 at 7.30pm. Visit the website or call 01284 758000 for more information or to book tickets.