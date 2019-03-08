Matt Cardle returns to showcase new album at The Apex

Matt Cardle who is returning to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds to showcase new material from his latest album Photo: Apex Archant

BRIT Award nominee Matt Cardle is returning to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Decmber 3.

Over the years the multi-platinum selling recording artist has clocked up over 20 million streams with his songs; 'When We Collide'; 'Run For Your Life'; 'Amazing'; 'Loving You' (with Spice Girl Melanie C); 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' and 'I Can't Make You Love Me'.

Matt is also an award-winning actor, and since his last visit to Bury St Edmunds in 2017, he has graced London's West End stage in Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom and completed a sold-out run in Jesus Christ Superstar at London's Barbican Theatre - all to rave reviews.

He's also released his fourth studio album Time To Be Alive.

He says: "I've taken my time over this one and I'm so happy with the results. I did a few live performances to test out some of the new material too. I found in the past that you can record an album and then tour it and wish afterwards that you'd done some of the songs differently. So this time around I wanted to test the waters and perform the demos live first before making some changes and releasing the album. Back to front really but I found it very helpful."

Matt has sold out The Apex venue on two previous occasions, saying: "The atmosphere and the sound inside that place are mind-blowing." For his latest show, you can hear material from his four studios albums, some breathtaking covers and a few surprises.

He says: "Obviously I get a personal happiness from performing, especially when I'm with my band. However as the years have passed I've realised that being able to provide a little escape from real life - be it through listening to my music or coming to a show - is what makes this all worthwhile. The world is a strange place at the moment but music connects us all in a joyful way and we need more of that."

Matt Cardle and his band will play The Apex on Tuesday, December 3 at 7.30pm. Visit the website or call 01284 758000 for more information or to book tickets.