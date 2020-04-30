E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Michael Palin launches celebrity interview stream for Riverside cinema

PUBLISHED: 13:07 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 30 April 2020

Michael Palin at the Riverside cinema with Stuart Saunders and Neil McGlone during Film Feast festival in 2018. The interview is being streamed on the cinema's YouTube channel. Photo: Village Green Pictures

Michael Palin at the Riverside cinema with Stuart Saunders and Neil McGlone during Film Feast festival in 2018. The interview is being streamed on the cinema's YouTube channel. Photo: Village Green Pictures

Archant

As lockdown continues, cinemas are finding ingenious ways to stay in touch with their audiences and add a splash of showbiz glamour into our increasingly restricted lives.

The Riverside Cinema in Woodbridge will be posting a series of weekly celebrity interviews on their YouTube channel starting this Friday with Michael Palin. The interviews are conducted by the cinema’s project manager Neil McGlone at screening events. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with people and a lovely chance to revisit some precious memories,” said Neil.

“I have decided to upload some of my interviews. Friday will be Michael Palin when he visited in 2018 for the launch of Film Feast, this will be available for free for 7 days only, and then from the following Friday (8th) we will be uploading Mike Leigh from last year when he visited for Film Feast’s Nuts in May screening.

“Then further ahead I hope to include videos from my 2016 Riverside Nights series featuring Terence Davies, Mark Gatiss, Ben Wheatley and Mike Leigh once again.”

Neil said that he was waiting for permission from the various interviewees before he could confirm that all the interviews could go online. “Each video will be on the Riverside YouTube channel for free for seven days and then will be taken down. It’s something I hope that those at home can enjoy watching either for the first time or to see again if they attended the event.”

He added that other treats to be found on the Riverside channel is an archive interview with former Riverside manager and Woodbridge legend Don Spall and a series of vlogs from the Riverside’s owner Stuart Saunders called Stu Stuck at Home, in which the restaurateur grapples with the humorous complexities of lockdown. The Michael Palin interview was filmed by Ipswich-based Village Green Pictures.

The Riverside YouTube channel can be found here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family left homeless after devastating fire destroys house

Firefighters tackle a blaze in Braintree Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE

Michael Palin launches celebrity interview stream for Riverside cinema

Michael Palin at the Riverside cinema with Stuart Saunders and Neil McGlone during Film Feast festival in 2018. The interview is being streamed on the cinema's YouTube channel. Photo: Village Green Pictures

‘I was convinced there was a story to unearth’

16 Lower Brook Street, the birthplace of Mabel Pretty (née Paul) Picture: Julia Barrett

Lowestoft’s Third Crossing approved by Government

Visualisations of the proposed third crossing in Lowestoft. Photo: Suffolk County Council

League One players ‘told season could be cancelled and no fans expected in stadiums until January’

It remains to be seen when and if Ipswich Town will play again during the 2019/20 season. Picture PAGEPIX LTD
Drive 24