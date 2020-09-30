Mystery writer Elly Griffiths talks to Suffolk libraries

Best-selling authror Elly Griffiths who is talking to Suffolk Libraries online book group Photo:Sara Reeve Photography ©www.sarareeve.com

Bestselling author Elly Griffiths will be doing a live free author talk hosted by Suffolk Libraries online book group next week.

The talk will go live at 11am on Thursday October 8 in Suffolk Libraries’ new book group, ‘DiscoverReads’ which you can find on Facebook linked to the Suffolk Libraries Facebook page.

Elly was invited to talk when the first book of her Ruth Galloway series, ‘The Crossing Places’ was chosen as one of the monthly titles for the group to read.

Lisa Brennan, content and reader development Librarian, explains how the group works: “Each month we select two different books, one eBook and one eAudio, with unlimited access to ensure all members have the opportunity to enjoy our choices. The eAudio book for this month was Elly’s book The Crossing Places which has already proven to be a success with our readers.”

The DiscoverReads group was set-up in August to allow library users to socialize and to keep up their reading while many of them were self-isolating or restricting their time outside.

Paul Howarth, Head of Content and Development, said: “During the recent lockdown and beyond, Suffolk Libraries has adapted its approach to resources, services and events and by hosting this event online, readers from right across the county will be able to join us from the comfort of their own homes.”

“Elly has been a big supporter of Suffolk Libraries and her events are always engaging and fun. Her books always feature in our top 10 lists of books borrowed so we know this will be a popular event.”

Elly is best known as the author of the Dr Ruth Galloway mystery series. Dr Ruth Galloway is a detective who specializes in forensic archaeology and throughout the series will uncover mysteries with the aid of her colleague DCI Nelson.

In a previous interview with Suffolk Libraries in 2016, Elly told us that Dr Ruth was not the ‘traditional’ female detective: “A lot of female protagonists in crime novels tend to be rather glamourous […] I wanted to create someone who I could relate to, someone who loves their work but often feels insecure, someone who would rather eat a gourmet meal than cook one.”

Elly Griffiths is also the author of the Stephens and Mephisto series, which is set in Brighton and has had three books to-date. She has also written four books under her real name, Domenica de Rosa. In 2016, she was awarded the Crime Writers’ Association ‘Dagger in the Library’ award for her body of work.

There are limited spaces but the event will be recorded and available to watch after it takes place. Anyone with questions for Elly can also post these in the group and Suffolk Libraries will use them in the interview.

Anyone interested in the event will need to register for free via Zoom here