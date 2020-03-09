E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New artistic director appointed at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 17:46 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:46 09 March 2020

Owen Calvert-Lyons who has been appointed as the new artistic director and CEO of the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds and will take up his post in June Photo: Theatre Royal

Archant

The Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds, have announced they are entering an exciting new chapter, following the appointment of a new artistic director who will follow in the footsteps of Karen Simpson who tragically died of cancer earlier this year.

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds recently celebrated its 200th anniversary Picture: AARON WEIGHTTheatre Royal Bury St Edmunds recently celebrated its 200th anniversary Picture: AARON WEIGHT

Owen Calvert-Lyons will be joining the theatre in June as the new CEO/artistic director. Owen comes to Suffolk with a wealth of experience having spent four years commissioning and creating new plays as Head of Theatre & Artist Development at Ovalhouse, London. Prior to that he was Artistic Director at The Point and the Berry Theatres and has worked in theatres across the UK including Arcola Theatre, York Theatre Royal and Theatre Royal Plymouth.

The Board of Trustees of Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds said: 'With his passion for delivering memorable audience experiences, beautifully staged productions and financial sustainable theatre, we feel very privileged to welcome him on-board.'

Owen is delighted to be undertaking a new challenge. 'Theatre Royal is a beautiful theatre with an extraordinary history. I look forward to working with this team and the wider Bury St Edmunds community to stage great plays and create dynamic projects, which inspire and delight our audiences.'

Roger Quince, Chairman of Theatre Royal's Board said: 'After a rigorous recruitment process we are delighted to have found the candidate who we all feel can not only continue the fantastic legacy left by Karen Simpson, but one who can deliver a sustainable programme of high-quality presenting and producing work, which inspires and enriches the lives of our audiences in Bury St Edmunds and beyond.'

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds is a contemporary arts centre working as part of the UK's last surviving, and the only working Regency playhouse.

