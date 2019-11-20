E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Country pub's team in line for yet another prestigious national award

PUBLISHED: 11:30 20 November 2019

Restaurant manager Amy Challis at the Unruly Pig Picture: CLAUDIA GANNON

Restaurant manager Amy Challis at the Unruly Pig Picture: CLAUDIA GANNON

Claudia Gannon

Multi-award-winning Suffolk pub The Unruly Pig, in Bromeswell near Woodbridge, is in line for yet another top national prize.

The front of house team at the Unruly Pig Picture: CLAUDIA GANNONThe front of house team at the Unruly Pig Picture: CLAUDIA GANNON

The popular eaterie has been shortlisted for Best Front of House Team in the prestigious Estrella Damm UK Top 50 Gastropub 2020 Awards - an award it won last year.

This latest shortlisting comes shortly after head chef, Dave Wall, made it through to the final of the Game Chef of the Year 2020 awards

Brendan Padfield, owner of The Unruly Pig said "This latest accolade is a lovely surprise. Simply being shortlisted in what are UK-wide awards is a very great honour and privilege for us.

Brendan Padfield, owner of The Unruly Pig, which has been shortlisted for another award Picture: CLAUDIA GANNONBrendan Padfield, owner of The Unruly Pig, which has been shortlisted for another award Picture: CLAUDIA GANNON

He added: "The Unruly team are of course thrilled to be given a second bite at the cherry here. It's a huge achievement and down to the wonderful front-of-house team we have, but also due to the dedication. hard work and leadership of restaurant manager Amy Challis.

"She's the fulcrum. She's the star. She has transformed our service and our team beyond recognition, and she makes me very proud indeed. Every day I feel lucky and privileged to work with such a fab team,"

READ MORE - Pub in running for best game chef award

The Estrella Damm UK Top 50 Gastropub Awards have honoured many top names , including Michelin-starred pubs, such as the Flitch of Bacon in Great Dunmow, Essex and TV chef Tom Kerridge's pub, The Coach at Marlow.

The Unruly Pig at Bromeswell has been shortlisted for another award Picture: CLAUDIA GANNONThe Unruly Pig at Bromeswell has been shortlisted for another award Picture: CLAUDIA GANNON

The awards ceremony will be held at Port Lympne Hotel and Reserve, near Ashford, Kent, on January 27, when the winners will be announced.

The pub was in the news last month when an original Chairman Mao propaganda poster, part of a propaganda art collection, was stolen from the pub toilet, and there was an attempt to steal a Julie Andrews poster from the disabled toilets.

In 2016 the pub also made national headlines after releasing CCTV of an Ipswich couple who vaulted over its garden hedge to escape paying their £147 bill.

And earlier this year a speeding car skidded into the pub's outdoor planters, causing around £750 worth of damage and narrowly avoiding diners.

