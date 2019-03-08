Celebrity chef Sophie Grigson serves up great ideas at Newmarket’s Food, Home & Crafts Fair
PUBLISHED: 14:19 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 26 March 2019
Archant
A feast of food and fun along with acres of creativity can be found at the East of England Food, Home & Crafts Fair laid out in and around The Millennium Grandstand, on Newmarket Racecourse at the beginning of April.
Celebrity chef Sophie Grigson will be present to cook up a storm and inspire people to get creative in the kitchen.
The event is designed to be a fantastic weekend of ‘Good Things’ – including a wide array of food and drink exhibitors as well as lovely products for your home along with lifestyle items, arts, crafts and gifts.
Set on the ground and first floors of the spectacular Millennium Grandstand with the racecourse as the backdrop to this event, you can enjoy browsing, sampling and buying from a mouth-watering selection of stallholders and exhibitors.
Be inspired by chef demos including chef/compere Masterchef contestant Ondine Hartgroves, cookery legend Sophie Grigson, Saturday as well as Masterchef finalist Saira Hamilton (Saturday) who will be launching her new cookery book, BBC Bake-Off Finalist Ian Cumming (Sunday) and Victoria McNeil British Herbs Expert. These special guests have selected to appeal to everyone from the enthusiastic amateur right through to the serious gastronome.
East of England Food, Home & Crafts Fair is being staged at Newmarket Racecourse on Saturday April 6 & Sunday April 7. The show opens 10am and closes each day at 4pm. There is free parking.
Tickets on the gate: Adult: £6, accompanied children/young people 18 & under go free, concessions: £5. To qualify for a concessionary ticket you must be either: senior citizen, student, disabled, NHS Worker, member of armed forces & produce relevant ID.
Advance tickets are available at discounted rates adult: £5, concessions £4 via the website: https://www.oakleighfairs.co.uk/east-of-england-food-home-craft-fair-at-newmarket-racecourse-6-april-7-april-2019/