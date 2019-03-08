Partly Cloudy

Nine Below Zero to top the bill at Bury St Edmunds Blues, Rhythm & Rock Festival

PUBLISHED: 12:26 05 May 2019

Nine Below Zero Picture: NAOMI DRYDEN-SMITH

Nine Below Zero Picture: NAOMI DRYDEN-SMITH

NAOMI DRYDEN-SMITH

A blues, rhythm and rock festival is coming to Bury St Edmunds for the first time with a line-up of seven diverse acts.

Zal Cleminson’s sin’dogs Picture: CONTRIBUTEDZal Cleminson’s sin’dogs Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Staged by Solid Entertainments, organisers hope the Bury St Edmunds Blues, Rhythm & Rock Festival at the Apex on Sunday, September 1, will attract live music fans from Suffolk and beyond.

Hailed as one of the best blues bands around today, Nine Below Zero top the bill as they embark on their 40th anniversary tour this year.

The full line-up is as follows:

•Nine Below Zero - audiences can expect a “fearsome, supercharged set from start to finish” featuring the likes of ''Doghouse', 'Don't Play That Song' and 'Ter Wit Ter Woo';

Stevie Nimmo Picture: MARCEL WEETERINGSStevie Nimmo Picture: MARCEL WEETERINGS

•Zal Cleminson's sin'dogs – Zal is widely respected for his work with The Sensational Alex Harvey Band;

•Stevie Nimmo Trio – as one half of Scotland's highly-respected 'Nimmo Brothers', Stevie Nimmo has been a well-known and respected figure throughout the blues and roots world for more than two decades;

You may also want to watch:

•Connor Selby Band – inspired by music in the 60s citing Eric Clapton as his first and current major influence, putting particular emphasis on his output with John Mayall and The Bluesbreakers and Cream;

Connor Selby Picture: CONTRIBUTEDConnor Selby Picture: CONTRIBUTED

•Mojo Preachers – a five-piece, female-fronted, boundary-pushing outfit, delivering hard-hitting original tunes;

•Lee Ainley's Blues Storm – the unique vocal pairing of mother and daughter Lee and Tori Ainley, a band dedicated to entertaining audiences with a “stunning” selection of Blues-infused grooves;

•Southbound – bringing an exclusive take on British Blues, with unique sounds and grooves that the band create on stage.

Organisers say this will “undoubtedly be a great festival and one live music event not to miss in Suffolk!”

Mojo Preachers Picture: LAURENCE HARVEYMojo Preachers Picture: LAURENCE HARVEY

On the day there will be drink and food available.

Doors open at 1.30pm and the music starts at 2pm and ends at 10pm.

To buy early bird tickets at £24 see here. For a 'face value ticket' (no booking fee) call 01472 349 222 Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Tickets can also be booked by calling the Apex box office on 01284 758000 or visit the website here.

