Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Sir Ian McKellen backs theatre's fundraising walk

PUBLISHED: 11:33 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 17 April 2019

Principal walkers Tony Kelly and Dawn Roberts met Sir Ian McKellen Picture: AARON WEIGHT

Principal walkers Tony Kelly and Dawn Roberts met Sir Ian McKellen Picture: AARON WEIGHT

Archant

Revered actor Sir Ian McKellen is the latest celebrity to offer his support to walkers trekking 200 miles to fundraise for Bury St Edmunds’ historic theatre.

The Lord of the Rings actor visited Bury's Theatre Royal to perform his one-man show on Friday and Saturday as part of his 80th birthday tour.

With a dressing room named after him and a star in the new trail around the town, the renowned actor is no stranger to the Theatre Royal.

He has graced the stage and was among a group which helped restore the iconic theatre back in 2004.

The 200 for 200 fundraising walk for the theatre, which has also been backed by Sir Derek Jacobi, Griff Rhys-Jones and Sophie Raworth, started on Saturday and will end on Easter Monday.

The walk celebrates the theatre's 200th anniversary this year.

Sir Ian met walkers on Saturday and wished them luck as well as donating to each of their campaigns.

To donate, visit the JustGiving page here.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Lane blocked on A12 causing 4 mile delays

A vehicle has broken down on the A12 at Colchester heading towards Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Collision involving a BMW and a Skoda leaves road blocked

The collision took place on the A143 in Bury St Edmunds this morning. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire at disused care home being treated as arson

Police believe a fire at a disused care home in Lowestoft was arson. Picture: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

‘Fair play to Marcus and his staff. They’ve got this spot on’ - Town fans react to season ticket prices

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the club's new season ticket prices online. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists