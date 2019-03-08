Sir Ian McKellen backs theatre's fundraising walk

Principal walkers Tony Kelly and Dawn Roberts met Sir Ian McKellen Picture: AARON WEIGHT Archant

Revered actor Sir Ian McKellen is the latest celebrity to offer his support to walkers trekking 200 miles to fundraise for Bury St Edmunds’ historic theatre.

The Lord of the Rings actor visited Bury's Theatre Royal to perform his one-man show on Friday and Saturday as part of his 80th birthday tour.

With a dressing room named after him and a star in the new trail around the town, the renowned actor is no stranger to the Theatre Royal.

He has graced the stage and was among a group which helped restore the iconic theatre back in 2004.

The 200 for 200 fundraising walk for the theatre, which has also been backed by Sir Derek Jacobi, Griff Rhys-Jones and Sophie Raworth, started on Saturday and will end on Easter Monday.

The walk celebrates the theatre's 200th anniversary this year.

Sir Ian met walkers on Saturday and wished them luck as well as donating to each of their campaigns.

To donate, visit the JustGiving page here.