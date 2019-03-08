Thunderstorms

Classic musical Sound of Music rejuvenated by energetic staging

PUBLISHED: 19:30 02 May 2019

The Sound of Music continues to win new audiences at the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds Photo: Joe Taylor

The Sound of Music continues to win new audiences at the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds Photo: Joe Taylor

Joe Taylor Photography

Review: The Sound of Music, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds until May 11

The Sound of Music continues to win new audiences at the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds Photo: Joe Taylor

Theatre Royal is alive with The Sound of Music right now as the Bury St Edmunds Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society perform the ever popular Rodgers and Hammerstein musical - and rather beautifully too.

Boasting effective staging and fabulous costumes, the show also features a talented cast and, most importantly for a story this well known, the moment Maria appears you know you're in safe hands.

Kathryn Cocks is simply wonderful as the would-be nun destined for romance - the perfect mix of respectful and rebellious and boasting a crystal clear voice to rival Julie Andrews.

Another stand out vocal performance comes from Mary Heath as Mother Abbess. Climb Every Mountain is a big song with a big finish and she absolutely nails it.

But, the true stars of the show are the young actors playing the Von Trapp children, especially Sophie Goodchild as little Gretl who melted hearts the moment she stepped on stage. So many songs, so much choreography, so many costume changes, and they were all word perfect. Bravo.

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Classic musical Sound of Music rejuvenated by energetic staging

The Sound of Music continues to win new audiences at the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds Photo: Joe Taylor
