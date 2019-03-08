Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

East Anglia's dandy highwayman is the stuff of dreams

PUBLISHED: 14:25 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 29 April 2019

Geir Madland (Dick Turpin) threatens Quinn Richards (Thomas Easter) while Hayley Evenet (Lady Elizabeth Temperance Fox) tries to stage a rescue in the touring play The Honest Gentleman Photo: David Hannington

Geir Madland (Dick Turpin) threatens Quinn Richards (Thomas Easter) while Hayley Evenet (Lady Elizabeth Temperance Fox) tries to stage a rescue in the touring play The Honest Gentleman Photo: David Hannington

Archant

Review: An Honest Gentleman, by Cordelia Spence and Tim Lane, Stuff of Dreams Theatre Company, on tour until May 24.

Quinn Richards (Thomas Easter) and Hayley Evenet (Lady Elizabeth Temperance Fox) in the touring play The Honest Gentleman Photo: David HanningtonQuinn Richards (Thomas Easter) and Hayley Evenet (Lady Elizabeth Temperance Fox) in the touring play The Honest Gentleman Photo: David Hannington

An Honest Gentleman is a light hearted and entertaining musical play that tells the story of Aylsham born Highwayman Thomas Easter.

The past may be a foreign country where things are done differently, however characters that live on the margins in the underworld of crime, from Robin Hood to the Krays, continue to hold endless fascination where reality and fantasy meet.

You may also want to watch:

Cordelia Spence's play tells a story that weaves facts with fiction to bring Thomas Easter back to life and give him his own leather breeches legend and family show that lands somewhere between The Wicked Lady and the irreverence of the Horrible Histories.

The son of a butcher, Thomas Easter (Quinn Richards) it seems, wasn't born into a life of crime. So his motivation to leap from teenage tearaway into such a dangerous world remains a mystery throughout. His legend, then quickly becomes a very sweet love story when he comes across Lady Temperance (Hayley Evenett), who rather than marry wishes to join him in his life of crime. However, the stakes are raised and reality harshens when Dick Turpin turns up, performed with real menace by Geir Madland.

The three actors work together to create a strong ensemble, as narrators as well as the characters they play. There are some great interactions with the audience, asides and nods to modern day sensibilities that are a strength of show. Hayley Evenett, especially, has energy and committed purpose throughout, both as narrator and as the spirited and thoughtful Lady Temperance.

Tim Lane's music and songs are beautifully atmospheric, creating a real link to the past and present, providing a pathos alongside the story telling that is a highlight of this enjoyable production.

An Honest Gentleman is on tour and plays Ipswich Christchurch Mansion on May 3-4, The Cut, Halesworth, May 10, Corn Hall, Diss, May 18 and Fisher Theatre, Bungay, May 24.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON

How to avoid Lyme disease in Suffolk this tick season

Ticks carry a bacteria which can cause lyme disease so it is important to take precaution in the Suffolk countryside. Picture: SUBMITTED

Most Read

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON

How to avoid Lyme disease in Suffolk this tick season

Ticks carry a bacteria which can cause lyme disease so it is important to take precaution in the Suffolk countryside. Picture: SUBMITTED

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fears for low income Suffolk families over lack of legal aid for housing problems

Halford Hewitt from Ipswich Housing Action Group said people should speak to the local authority as a first port of call. Picture: SIMON PARKER

14-year-old boy knocked off scooter in hit and run

A boy was knocked off his scooter in Yoxford High Street Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Ipswich School’s vision for Anglesea Heights revealed

A new Year 6 prep class is being created, and lessons will be in the former Anglesea Heights care home building Picture: JAMES FLETCHER PHOTOGRAPHY LTD

Trial to assess use of drones in coastal search and rescue missions

Essex Police's Drone Unit will be available to provide a live view of the county’s coast Picture: ESSEX POLICE

North Stander: ‘I’m genuinely worried about how we’ll do in League One’

Town fans at Bramall Lane. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists