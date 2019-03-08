Ed Sheeran's Multiply and Divide albums among the biggest selling of the millennium

Ipswich Town fan Ed Sheeran has two of the top five selling albums of this millennium Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran joins Adele and the late Amy Winehouse in a list of artists who have sold more albums than any others in the 21st century thus far.

Adele's chart-topping 21 topped the chart as the biggest selling album of this century, and in fact this millennium, according to the Official Charts Company.

Released in 2011, the album earned the north Londoner a record-tying six Grammys plus two Brits.

The album contains some of the 31-year-old's greatest hits, including Rolling In The Deep, Someone Like You and Set Fire To The Rain.

The late Amy Winehouse takes second place with her second and final album, 2006's Back To Black.

Meanwhile Adele returns to take third place with 2015's 25.

Ed Sheeran, who wowed crowds in Ipswich this summer with his four-night homecoming gig, secures both fourth and fifth places in the list, which takes into account physical sales, digital downloads and streams.

His 2014 release Multiply came in just ahead of and Divide, which came out in 2017.

Each of the top five selling albums comes from a British artist, and the Official Charts Company also notes that 70% of the top 40 selling records are from home-grown stars.

The list was unveiled during Paul Gambaccini's Pick Of The Pops show on BBC Radio 2 today, as he celebrated National Album Day.

James Blunt is at six with Back To Bedlam, Leona Lewis is at seven with Spirit and Michael Buble came in eighth with Crazy Love.

Dido earns ninth place with No Angel and David Gray sneaks in at 10 with White Ladder.

Coldplay, Craig David, Eminem, The Killers and Lady Gaga are also among the top 40.

Radio 2's head of music, Jeff Smith, said: "We are delighted to reveal the nation's 40 favourite albums of the millennium here on Radio 2 for National Album Day 2019 and it's heartening to see so many British artists in the chart, proving that home-grown music is still as popular as ever."