Come face to face with a $20m super car this weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:17 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 03 September 2020

The Mclaren F1 which will be on display at this weekend's super car event in Chelsmford Photo: Colossal Giveaways

Ever got up close and personal with a $20 million super car? Fans of high performance, super sleek racers are in for a treat this weekend when some of the world’s most expensive cars are put on display in Chelmsford.

The Lamborghini Aventador which will be on display at this weekend's super car event in Chelsmford Photo: Colossal GiveawaysThe Lamborghini Aventador which will be on display at this weekend's super car event in Chelsmford Photo: Colossal Giveaways

Chelmer Valley Park & Ride site will be the venue for the event on Sunday, September 6 which is being organised by new online car competition company, Colossal Giveaways; Essex Car Meets & Trojan Security.

Louie Rayner, from Colossal Giveaways, said: “We are organising a super car event this upcoming Sunday. We have some amazing cars confirmed for the day and while our target audience is obviously car lovers, we are catering for families as a fun day out too.”

He said one burning question drove their thinking behind the event. “Have you ever wanted the chance to see and touch a $20 million car?” Providing an answer to that question brought about the super car event this weekend.

“We want people to join us on Sunday, September 6 at Chelmer Valley Park & Ride, to view some of the area’s most beautiful and expensive cars, talk to the owners and learn everything there is to know about the wonderful world of supercars.

“Post lockdown, this really is the first opportunity for car lovers to attend a grand event that is both compliant and managed professionally. We will be providing the supercar experience of a lifetime.”

The cars on display will include the 1994 Mclaren F1 which recently sold at auction for a mind-numbing $19.8 million, making it the most expensive McLaren ever sold at an auction. It is one of only two F1s that were modified post-production to Les Mans specifications, which included a series of upgrades based on the 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning McLaren race car.

Other attractions will be a Lamborghini Aventador and a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Essex Car Meets are a local collective that has been operating in Essex for years – experienced in organising large events for car lovers to view those cars they wouldn’t ordinarily have access to.

The Super Car Event is at Chelmer Valley Park & Ride, Pratt’s Farm Lane, Little Waltham, Chelmsford CM3 3PR. Admission is £5 per car (cash only) and Food and drink will be available. For more details go to the Colossal Giveaways website.

