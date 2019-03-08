E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk hotel launches new Frozen-themed afternoon tea

PUBLISHED: 13:14 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:32 11 November 2019

Tasty treats for a family-friendly afternoon tea at The Ickworth, inspired by the Disney film Frozen 2. Photo: Andrew Plant

Andrew Plant/Imagine Photographic

Inspired by the release of Disney's new movie Frozen 2, The Ickworth, in Horringer, outside Bury St Edmunds, part of Luxury Family Hotels, is launching a special 'Winter Wonderland' family afternoon tea.

Fit for princes and princesses of all ages, the delicious tea will tantalise the taste buds; Siberian chocolate and raspberry bombs, frosty vanilla macarons, blueberry ice mountain cupcakes, aerated chocolate snowflakes and marshmallow snow cubes will all melt in the mouth.

Families can 'chill' together and enjoy the homemade goodies which will be served with finger sandwiches and freshly baked scones, along with a selection of drinks including flavoured teas for the adults and hot chocolate for the children.

At The Ickworth, formerly the east wing of Ickworth House, the ancestoral home of the Hervey family, you can enjoy afternoon tea in elegant surroundings, following in the footsteps of the English gentry before you.

There's plenty to keep children entertained before and after afternoon tea. If you're up for discovering the rest of the grounds, there are over 1,800 acres to choose from. Maps available from reception provide routes ranging from a sedate stroll along the half-mile Lady Geraldine walk to an energetic seven-mile bike ride along Grand Tour. Armed with a GPS device, you can also try Geocaching: a modern-day treasure hunt around the parkland. However you spend it, time at the Ickworth is family time at its best.

Open to both adults and children, afternoon tea is served from 12pm to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday, and from 2pm to 4.30pm on Saturday and Sunday in the Conservatory, Drawing Room, Library and Terrace, set within the atmospheric walled garden.

This wintry treat is available for both hotel guests and non-residents alike, from November 11 until January 4 2020 (excluding 24-26 and 30-31 December, and 1 January). It is priced at £24.50 for adults (or £29.50 for a sparkling afternoon tea with Prosecco) and £12.50 for children.

To book, call 01284 735350 or book online here.

