South Suffolk Show attracts thousands

PUBLISHED: 19:19 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:20 12 May 2019

A family enjoys a day out at the South Suffolk Show Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A family enjoys a day out at the South Suffolk Show Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

Thousands of people enjoyed a day of entertainment at the South Suffolk Show near Bury St Edmunds - which raises the curtain to the region's agricultural event season.

There was a chance for children to see a variety of different animals Picture: RACHEL EDGEThere was a chance for children to see a variety of different animals Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The show, which is now in its 131st year, is held at Ampton Raceourse and is the first of the major shows in the region.

Visitors had the chance to see The Bolddog Lings FMX Display Team who performed death-defying motorcycle stunts in the grand ring, while animals were on parade, with cattle, sheep and pig classes.

The dedicated equine area saw jumping, carriage and show classes, and live music was performed in the picnic area during the day.

Children meet pigs at the show Picture: RACHEL EDGEChildren meet pigs at the show Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Geoff Bailes, secretary, said the show had been a resounding success.

"It's been an excellent day," he said. "The weather has been superb show weather - not too hot, a little breeze and a bit of cloud.

"We've seen great crowds and lots of people with smiling, happy faces.

A large crowd attended the popular event Picture: RACHEL EDGEA large crowd attended the popular event Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"We had the largest collection of cattle we've seen in many years and the farriers competition attracted people from all over the region as well as North Yorkshire.

"The Bolddog Lings Team, as always, gave a great display and excited everyone who was watching."

The Bolddog Lings FMX Display Team wowed crowds Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe Bolddog Lings FMX Display Team wowed crowds Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Bolddog Lings FMX Display Team in action Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe Bolddog Lings FMX Display Team in action Picture: RACHEL EDGE

There was live music in the picnic area Picture: RACHEL EDGEThere was live music in the picnic area Picture: RACHEL EDGE

There was also a fun fair to entertain visitors Picture: RACHEL EDGEThere was also a fun fair to entertain visitors Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Action from the South Suffolk Show in 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGEAction from the South Suffolk Show in 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Birds of prey were among the entertainment Picture: RACHEL EDGEBirds of prey were among the entertainment Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Cattle were on show at the event Picture: RACHEL EDGECattle were on show at the event Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Organisers said it was the largest collection of cattle for many years at this year's South Suffolk Show Picture: RACHEL EDGEOrganisers said it was the largest collection of cattle for many years at this year's South Suffolk Show Picture: RACHEL EDGE

