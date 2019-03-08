Video

South Suffolk Show attracts thousands

Thousands of people enjoyed a day of entertainment at the South Suffolk Show near Bury St Edmunds - which raises the curtain to the region's agricultural event season.

The show, which is now in its 131st year, is held at Ampton Raceourse and is the first of the major shows in the region.

Visitors had the chance to see The Bolddog Lings FMX Display Team who performed death-defying motorcycle stunts in the grand ring, while animals were on parade, with cattle, sheep and pig classes.

The dedicated equine area saw jumping, carriage and show classes, and live music was performed in the picnic area during the day.

Geoff Bailes, secretary, said the show had been a resounding success.

"It's been an excellent day," he said. "The weather has been superb show weather - not too hot, a little breeze and a bit of cloud.

"We've seen great crowds and lots of people with smiling, happy faces.

"We had the largest collection of cattle we've seen in many years and the farriers competition attracted people from all over the region as well as North Yorkshire.

"The Bolddog Lings Team, as always, gave a great display and excited everyone who was watching."

