Family fun at biggest Festival of Wheels event at Trinity Park

Festival of Wheels at Trinity Park mixes lots of extreme motor-vehicle entertainment with all the fun of the fair Photo: Lee Brooker Happy Days Photograpy 2019

The Festival of Wheels, one of the largest motor events is returning to the Trinity Park showground in Ipswich. Here's what to expect from this year's packed programme

Big wheels, small wheels, four wheels or two wheels, the Festival of Wheels has enough motorised mayhem to satisfy even the most picky automotive connoisseur.

The annual event is coming to Trinity Park at the beginning of August. Organisers are promising an intoxicating mix of cars, bikes, trucks and all things motoring which will come together over two days for the Festival of Wheels.

Billed as the largest event of its kind in the south-east , the festival gathers together some of the rarest and most glamorous cars, bikes and trucks for a unique event created for those with a passion for motoring. The festival format enables visitors to pick and choose from a menu of attractions to enjoy a full day or weekend of motoring entertainment.

Over the weekend event you will see stunt shows, dancing cars, vehicle demonstrations, motorbike football, the wall of death, the opportunity to ride in a monster truck and drive a big American vehicle.

In addition there will be an opportunity to get up close and personal with mire than a thousand show cars featuring everything from super cars to American muscle cars to vintage and classic cars, with more than 75 car clubs taking part from all over the UK and the Lowriders coming from Holland.

There is also plenty of excitement on two wheels when the best BMX and MTB stunt riders go head-to-head in the Extreme Bike Battle, there will be airborne stunts and formation riding with the Rockets Children's Motorcycle Display Team, there's also an exciting Motoball match which is football with a difference, there's also high speed off-road action to watch, a display by the Two Brothers Stunt Team on modified drift bikes as well as a gasp-inducing vertical raceway performances on the Demon Drome wall of death.

Festival of Wheels has been designed to be very much a family event with plenty of fun under the big top with all-human performances in Happy's Circus and some spectacular World War Wrestling. There will be kids pony rides, a kids disco, inflatable village, children's entertainers and a do-it-yourself children's circus.

There will be live bands and night time entertainment including DJ Nadge and The Foxy Rock Dancers and the full on fun of the funfair. There will also be a trade and shopping area, American car hire, auto jumble, trade stands, and the Tasty Food Fair.

Quality food will be very much part of the show, featuring everything from vintage tea rooms, to easy-to-handle tasty street food. At the festival of wheels you can sample the flavours of the past and the future; there will also be some amazing drinks on offer at the various bars and stands.

The event is very disabled friendly, These Free Parking & Disabled Parking, There is plenty of free parking spots available and accessibility spaces will also be available on site.

Festival of Wheels runs over the weekend of August 3-4 at Frinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, IP3 8UH. Adult tickets £14.99 until August 1st then £18 on gate. Child Tickets £10 until August 1st then £12 on gate. Under 5's: free. Family tickets £47 until August 1st then £55 on gate (2 Adults + 2 Children Aged 6-16). Senior Citizen tickets £10 until August 1st then £12.

For more information visit the website www.motorshowevents.com