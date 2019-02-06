Partly Cloudy

Celebrity chefs announced for popular food and drink festival

06 February, 2019 - 11:27
Dean Edwards will appear at the Our Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival in August Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS

Archant

Two celebrity chefs will make their debut appearances at Bury St Edmunds’ popular food and drink festival in August, it has been announced.

Nick NairnNick Nairn

Nick Nairn, who was the youngest Scottish chef to win a Michelin star in the early 1990s, will join Dean Edwards, who became a household name cooking on ITV’s Lorraine, at the free two-day festival.

Both chefs will each make three appearances in the Stoves Cookery Theatre – which will also showcase dishes from some of Bury’s favourite restaurants.

The event, which will take place over August Bank Holiday Sunday and Monday, is organised by town centre Business Improvement District (BID) organisation Our Bury St Edmunds.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, said: “We are really looking forward to seeing Nick and Dean cook for the festival this year and I hope they will both get a chance to see what a fabulous foodie destination Bury St Edmunds is.

“The food and drink festival gets better every year but it’s the celebrity chefs in the cookery theatre that are the highlights of the menu.

“As ever, a number of Our Bury St Edmunds members will be performing on the stage, when the celebrity chefs aren’t, providing them with an opportunity to make all those at the festival aware of the fabulous food available in Bury.

“This provides a great showcase of what the town has to offer and justifies its reputation as the foodie town of Suffolk.”

The Our Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival will run from Sunday, August 25, to Monday, August 26, and will feature a wide range of local produce stalls and foodie attractions for all the family.

For more information visit www.ourburystedmunds.com/foodanddrinkfestival

