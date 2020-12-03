Woodbridge Festival returns with live music this weekend

Kirsty Allison who will be performing at the Riverside on December 7 as part of the latest Woodbridge Festival events, raising money for venues suffering during lockdown Photo: Woodbridge Festival Archant

Woodbridge Festival Live returns to the Woodbridge Riverside on Monday December 7 with a double headline act featuring regional star singer Sun Cutter (aka Kevin Pearce) and internationally acclaimed word and music artist Kirsty Allison who will be joining host DJ, Ben Osborne.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kirsty Allison who will be performing at the Riverside on December 7 as part of the latest Woodbridge Festival events, raising money for venues suffering during lockdown Photo: Woodbridge Festival Kirsty Allison who will be performing at the Riverside on December 7 as part of the latest Woodbridge Festival events, raising money for venues suffering during lockdown Photo: Woodbridge Festival

Sun Cutter is better known to Suffolk audiences as front man Kevin Pearce, the Suffolk/ Essex borders singer/ songwriter. Gifted with a memorable voice and often likened to Radiohead in song style, he was scheduled to appear at this year’s Bearded Theory and Glastonbury festivals - and was in the middle of a tour with Turin Breaks - when Covid-19 put the brakes on live music across the world.

Post punk poet and musician Kirsty Allison has been compared to a current day Patti Smith and a female John Cooper Clark. Dr Cooper Clark is also a fan, while Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh simply says: “Kirsty Allison is the greatest cultural beacon this planet has produced.”

The monthly events are organised by Woodbridge Festival in conjunction with MSF (Music Sans Frontiers) and Noise of Art. Money raised from tickets go to the Save The Riverside Campaign. The online shows are free to watch, but viewers are encouraged to donate what they can afford to the national Save Our Venues campaign run by Music Venues Alliance and Musician Union.

You may also want to watch:

Host DJ and Woodbridge resident Ben Osborne is described as a polymath by Time Out. He’s an award winning programmer and creative producer for Woodbridge Festival/ Noise of Art and DJs internationally.

Tickets for the Riverside’s socially distanced event are £10. Book online at Event Brite

On Sunday, December 6, Woodbridge Festival will be staging a post lockdown evening of virtuoso classical strings at The Table restaurant with Clio Gould and Jonathan Morton, two of the world’s foremost violinists. DJ Ben Osborne will also be on hand providing an additional soundtrack for the Sunday night at Vernon Blackmore’s renowned restaurant.

To join in with the chilled evening on Sunday please book a table through the website or telephone 01394 382007. This is a socially distanced event. Please bring a mask and follow guidelines.

The next Woodbridge Festival Live at The Riverside dates are: December 7, January 25, February 22, March 29, 2021.

Donations can be made online here.