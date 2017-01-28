Overcast

Driver leaves scene of A143 crash near Haverhill

30 minutes ago Ellis Barker
Suffolk Police attended the incident

Suffolk police are seeking the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision on the A143 near Haverhill.

Homes in Ferry Road, Old Felixstowe, set for final approval, despite protests

Yesterday, 19:00
The housing development site in Ferry Road, Felixstowe, seen through one of the windows of the pillbox on the land.

Fears have been voiced that building 200 new homes will harm a designated beauty spot on the edge of Felixstowe.

PJ McGinty and Sons owner says Pump and Grind closure is not ‘death knell’ for Ipswich

Yesterday, 18:36 Matt Stott
PJ McGinty and Sons pub in Ipswich.

The pub owner of PJ McGinty and Sons has said the Pump and Grind closure should not be seen as the “death knell” for young musicians in Ipswich.

Success at Ipswich Museum as hundreds visit in first month of Sunday openings

Yesterday, 17:59 Jason Noble
Alice Brannagan enjoying a Sunday out at Ipswich Museum.

Staff at Ipswich Museum have hailed the decision to open on Sundays as hundreds of adults and children have walked through its doors in the first month of the plan.

New homes, hotels and restaurants for Ipswich’s riverside at Grafton Way

Yesterday, 17:54 Paul Geater
Proposed development of land next to Grafton Way, Ipswich.

One of the largest development sites in central Ipswich has been sold – and could be used for scores of new homes as well as a hotel and restaurants.

‘Don’t always be fooled by Ofsted ratings’, says head of Rose Hill Primary School, Ipswich

Yesterday, 17:48 Matt stott matt.stott@archant.co.uk
Rose Hill Primary School, Ipswich.

An Ipswich headteacher has told parents to not be “fooled” by Ofsted ratings after defending her primary school following an inspection.

Gallery: Mat Bayfield’s record-breaking charity walk at Glemham Hall for The Brain Tumour Charity

Yesterday, 17:04 Matthew Stott
Mat Bayfield's 'Walk and Talk' fundraising walk for The Brain Tumour Charity on Sunday from Glemham Hall. Pictured with his girlfriend, Kelly Pritchard. Credit: Seanna Hughes.

Mat Bayfield didn’t know what to expect when he turned up at Glemham Hall at 8am this morning.

Ipswich Town

Join In: Can you answer these seven questions about Ipswich Town and Derby County?

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Edmund Crosthwaite
Darren Bent gets the better of Ipswich defender Adam Webster

Derby are the opponents for Ipswich Town on Tuesday as transfer deadline day tries to distract football fans from the exploits of their teams.

Mick McCarthy says there is ‘no way’ Tom Lawrence will be cutting short his loan stay with Ipswich Town

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Stuart Watson
Tom Lawrence celebrates scoring with this first half strike at Preston

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says there is ‘no way’ Tom Lawrence will be cutting short his season-long loan spell with the Blues.

Reaction: Preston boss jokingly tells Mick McCarthy that transfer target Jordan Hugill is worth four million after his late leveller against Ipswich

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Stuart Watson
Mick McCarthy at Deepdale for the match against Preston

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy said he was disappointed with the result, but delighted with the performance of his players after a 1-1 draw at Preston in the Championship this afternoon.

Match report: Preston 1 Ipswich Town 1 – Transfer target Jordan Hugill breaks Blues’ hearts

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Stuart Watson
Preston's Jordan Hugill celebrates his late equaliser against Ipswich

Ipswich Town had to make do with a point at Preston as transfer target Jordan Hugill scored a late equaliser to cancel out another Tom Lawrence wonder strike.

All the build-up, action and reaction as Ipswich Town travel to Preston North End in the Championship

Saturday, January 28, 2017
Grant Ward celebrates after putting the home side 1-0 ahead in the Ipswich Town v Preston North End (Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 27 August 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Town are still in the hunt for back-to-back league wins this season, but this weekend fans would happily make do simply with winning.

Ipswich Town sign winger Danny Rowe from Macclesfield Town

Friday, January 27, 2017 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town have signed Danny Rowe from Macclesfield for an undisclosed fee

Ipswich Town have announced the signing of winger Danny Rowe from National League club Macclesfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

Business

Video: Angie Scott Cakes in Ipswich producing working cakes for birthday celebrations

Yesterday, 14:00 David Vincent
Angie and Stuart Harris with a working beer barrel cake, made for an 80th birthday celebration

An Ipswich cake makers’ amazing working cakes - including a remote controlled car - are proving a hit with YouTube viewers.

Two Counties B2B exhibition takes place on March 15 in Newmarket

Saturday, January 28, 2017
The Rowley Mile Millennium Grandstand and crowds at the QIPCO Guineas Festival 2016. Pic credit: Newmarket Racecourses

Newmarket’s Millennium Grandstand on the Rowley Mile racecourse is to host what has been described as the town’s biggest business-to-business conference.

Why Ipswich Building Society is opening branches, not closing them

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Duncan Brodie

There is still an important role for building society branches despite the latest round of closure announcements.

Face-to-face service still valued, says building society boss ahead of Woodbridge branch move

Friday, January 27, 2017 Tom Potter tom.potter@archant.co.uk

Face-to-face banking is to remain a key part of customer service when a building society branch moves to larger surroundings in Woodbridge this summer, according to the group’s new chief executive.

EA Life

I made tea for Benedict Cumberbatch!

Yesterday, 10:47 Steve Russell
Benedict Cumberbatch. 'We were all a bit in awe of him, but he wasn�t as famous as he is now (as Sherlock Holmes). He was about to go into the West End, I think, to do Frankenstein. He was lovely'

Suffolk writer Lisa Thompson’s debut novel, The Goldfish Boy, is Waterstones Children’s Book of the Month

Ipswich Icons - Broomhill Pool was a lido so full of life

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Mark Ling
Broomhill Pool

In the latest of our Ipswich Icons series, Mark Ling looks at the history of Broomhill Pool

Brendan Cole wants top Strictly Come Dancing judge role

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
Brendan Cole, coming to the Ipswich Regent February 10. Photo: Shane Finn

Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole is coming to the Ipswich Regent. He spills the beans on Craig Revel Horwood, replacing Len Goodman and being a proud father.

Bernard Jenkin: Can we learn lessons from tidal surge response?

Saturday, January 28, 2017

Harwich MP Bernard Jenkin looks at the response to the recent tidal surges

Bishop Martin: Why is the Church agonising over homosexuality?

Saturday, January 28, 2017

Bishop Martin Seeley asks what is the difficulty with homosexuality and the Church?

Read Colchester teen’s moving speech about Asperger’s struggle and how Dogs for Development ‘saved her’

Georgia Eagle gave a moving speech about her experiences with Asperger's and how she was

Essex pop star Olly Murs admits he’d like to be in Star Wars

Olly Murs

Meet the Suffolk stars of Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video

Student from Thomas Mills High School who appeared in Ed Sheeran's latest music video. Left to right, Jasmine Graham, Nicos Pantelli, Jack Whatling, Charlotte Wint, Josh Sach, Fish Clarke and Hugo Fairbanks Weston.

What's On

Bruce Lee exhibition brings back “cracking memories” at the Apex

Yesterday, 12:10 Chris Shimwell chris.shimwell@archant.co.uk
Craig Bacon and sons Cameron, 8, and Mackenzie, 10 look at the photographs of Bruce Lee.

Shoppers stepped away from the bustling high street in Bury St Edmunds this weekend to get a glimpse into the history of a martial arts legend.

Paolo Morena to perform at The Mulberry Tree in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

Saturday, January 28, 2017
The Mulberry Tree, Ipswich

Musician Paolo Morena is set to perform live at a pub in Ipswich next month.

Three-piece Tundra win the first heat of BurySOUND in Bury St Edmunds

Friday, January 27, 2017

Bands played to a sold-out crowd at the first heat of a music contest in Bury St Edmunds.

What to do in Ipswich or elsewhere in Suffolk this weekend

Friday, January 27, 2017 Chris Shimwell

Looking for a family day out, something to entertain younger children or a chance to get some fresh air?

Our weekly days out guide brings you suggestions for family activities to entertain various age groups throughout the weekend.

Everything you need to know about national Gin Festival coming to Ipswich

Friday, January 27, 2017 Jason Noble

A second gin festival will be coming to Ipswich this year as organisers of the national event will be bringing it to the town for the first time.

Colchester United

Macauley Bonne joins the Cards from Colchester United

Friday, January 27, 2017 Carl Marston
Macauley Bonne

Macauley Bonne has signed on loan for National League side Woking.

Home comforts are the key for Colchester United

Friday, January 27, 2017 Carl Marston carl.marston@archant.co.uk
Kurtis Guthrie prepares to slot home one of his three goals in the U's last home outing, a 4-1 win over Carlisle

Home form will ultimately decide whether Colchester United reach the end-of-season play-offs, for the first time in 19 years.

Ex-Colchester United star Scott McGleish still playing at 42

Thursday, January 26, 2017 by Carl Marston
Scott McGleish celebrates a goal in his familiar acrobatic fashion, this one against QPR back in 2002.

Former Colchester United marksman, Scott McGleish, who first played for the U’s more than 20 years ago, is still not ready to hang up his boots.

Colchester United boss praises Tarique Fosu, but won’t comment on link with Cheltenham Town midfielder

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 Chris Brammer

John McGreal revealed that Tarique Fosu was close to a start at Exeter on Saturday, and is convinced the Reading loanee can have a big part to play for the U’s during the second half of the season.

Unbeaten run was best spell of my career, says Colchester United’s Sam Walker

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 Chris Brammer

Colchester United goalkeeper Sam Walker has hailed the U’s recent nine-game unbeaten run as the best spell of his career.

Colchester United have no reason to sell Brennan Dickenson to Ipswich

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 by Carl Marston

Colchester United boss John McGreal will breathe a huge sigh of relief when this month’s transfer window is slammed shut.

Sport

Glenn Driver pleased with Leiston’s point against Dulwich Hamlet

Yesterday, 20:40
Pleased with a point - Glenn Driver

England, featuring former St Joseph’s College pupil, endure mixed fortunes in HSBC World Sevens

Yesterday, 17:05
Ethan Waddleton, during his time at St Joseph's College

Former Leiston striker bags hat-trick to defeat Bury Town

Yesterday, 16:40 JOHN CAMPANY
Christy Finch celebrates his first goal

Colchester earn derby bragging rights with win against Southend in National 3

Yesterday, 16:09 MEGG FLEXMAN
James Crozier impressed in Colchester's victory over Southend

Thurlow Nunn Division One review: Haverhill Borough win on the road at Cornard United

Yesterday, 15:48
Jarid Robson opened the scoring for Haverhill Borough

North Essex Ryman League round-up: Maldon’s proud record is ended

Yesterday, 15:11 Carl Marston
Tyler Brampton scored for Maldon & Tiptree but his side lost thier proud unbeaten home record

Bad day at the office as AFC Sudbury are well beaten by Merstham

Yesterday, 14:35 Tony Simpson
AFC Sudbury's James Baker tries to make space in the Merstham area

Blake’s at the double to rescue Leiston a point

Yesterday, 13:56 Will Ridgard
Jack Ainsley shrugs off a Dulwich challenge