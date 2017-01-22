Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 1°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video: Ed Sheeran announces 2017 UK tour dates – but no sign of Portman Road gig

10:43 Jason Noble
Ed Sheeran during a previous visit to Brandeston Hall for its summer convert.

Suffolk-raised superstar Ed Sheeran has announced details for a 12-date UK arena tour due to take place in April and May this year.

Latest news

Suffolk police launch search for 12-year-old Paul Clarke missing from Wetherden

10:01 Jason Noble
Paul Clarke, who has been reported missing from Wetherden

Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Wetherden, near Stowmarket, in Suffolk.

Can lessons be learned from closure of failing Friars Hall care home in Hadleigh?

30 minutes ago Andrew Hirst andrew.hirst@archant.co.uk
Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

Health commissioners are calling for lessons to be learned from the closure of a failing home into which a criminal investigation has been launched.

Concerns remain over loss of greenfield site for housing in Melton

32 minutes ago Tom Potter tom.potter@archant.co.uk
Exhibiton in 2014 by developers of new homes and a nursing home at Yarmouth Road, Melton.

A public exhibition will today present plans for 138 new homes, a 60-bedroom nursing home and 50 assisted living apartments in a Suffolk town.

Colchester’s Winter Beer Festival is underway – for the 10th year

35 minutes ago Will Lodge
Colchester Winter Beer Festival at Colchester Arts Centre. Chairman Alan Wareham. Photos: Gregg Brown

The 10th CAMRA Colchester Winter Beer Festival is underway at the Arts Centre, with hundreds of beers, ales and ciders for people to try.

Opinion: It’s great news that Empire is coming to Ipswich – but I won’t be a regular

39 minutes ago Paul Geater
Cineworld Ipswich Web

As a film lover and regular cinema-goer I’m really pleased to hear that Empire has finally come up with an opening date for its new multiplex in the Buttermarket Centre.

Father’s praise for ‘kind’ people who stopped to help boy trapped under bus in Clacton

10:45 Emily Townsend
017 NB Accident in Skelmersdale Road, Clacton on Tuesday.

The father of a boy who suffered multiple injuries after becoming trapped under a bus in Clacton has thanked a teenager who stayed by his side until paramedics arrived.

Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Christophe Berra ‘desperate’ to rejoin Hearts

22 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Christophe Berra tangles with Nahki Wells at Huddersfield

Ipswich Town centre-back Christophe Berra is ‘desperate’ to re-join his former club Hearts and could be swapped for Scottish international right-back Callum Paterson, according to a report in the Scottish Sun.

Steve Foley on unearthing talent for Ipswich Town in glamorous foreign climbs

10:00 Chris Brammer
Steve Foley

Ipswich Town development coach and Needham Market Academy head coach Steve Foley discovered Canadian starlet, Marcelo Flores, on the remote Cayman Islands, whilst on an exchange coaching trip with the Blues.

Chance meeting in Cayman Islands resulted in Ipswich Town signing Canadian wonderkid, Marcelo Flores

Yesterday, 20:00 Chris Brammer
Canadian-born Marcelo Flores

But for a chance meeting in the Cayman Islands, Ipswich Town would have missed out on Canadian wonderkid Marcelo Flores.

Hopes are high for 13-year-old Canadian prodigy at Ipswich Town

Yesterday, 17:00 Chris Brammer
Thirteen-year-old Marcelo Flores has signed for Ipswich Town's academy

The name Marcelo Flores may not mean much to Ipswich Town fans at the moment.

Reported Ipswich Town target hands in transfer request at Barnsley, according to reports

Yesterday, 16:28
Barnsley's Marley Watkins

Reported Ipswich Town target, midfielder Marley Watkins, is believed to have handed in a transfer request at the Blues’ Championship rivals, Barnsley

Video: New Ipswich Town midfielder keen to push Blues up table, after Leeds United switch

Yesterday, 15:50 Chris Brammer
Toumani Diagouraga

Ipswich Town’s latest signing, Toumani Diagouraga wants to help the Blues climb up the Championship table, after joining on a season-long loan deal from Leeds United.

Most read

Suffolk police launch search for 12-year-old Paul Clarke missing from Wetherden

Paul Clarke, who has been reported missing from Wetherden

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Video: Meet the Suffolk stars of Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video

Student from Thomas Mills High School who appeared in Ed Sheeran's latest music video. Left to right, Jasmine Graham, Nicos Pantelli, Jack Whatling, Charlotte Wint, Josh Sach, Fish Clarke and Hugo Fairbanks Weston.

Updated: Live mortar shell and 500lb bomb found in Thetford Forest

Stock bomb disposal unit photo

Breaking News: Man with life-threatening injury on A142 crash near Newmarket involving lorry and cyclist

Serious crash on the A142 Fordham Rd in Landwade near Newmarket involving a cyclist and a lorry. Mark Westley Photography

Chance meeting in Cayman Islands resulted in Ipswich Town signing Canadian wonderkid, Marcelo Flores

Canadian-born Marcelo Flores

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Chance meeting in Cayman Islands resulted in Ipswich Town signing Canadian wonderkid, Marcelo Flores

Canadian-born Marcelo Flores

Steve Foley on unearthing talent for Ipswich Town in glamorous foreign climbs

Steve Foley

Opinion: It’s great news that Empire is coming to Ipswich – but I won’t be a regular

Cineworld Ipswich Web

Plans lodged to build 21 homes near the Steamboat pub in Ipswich

Land near Mather Way in Ipswich. Planning has been accepted for 21 houses.

Video: New Ipswich Town midfielder keen to push Blues up table, after Leeds United switch

Toumani Diagouraga

Ipswich Town transfer rumours - Tom Lawrence linked to Newcastle

Tom Lawrence battles early on at Huddersfield
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

News in pictures

Two women skaters from Suffolk Roller Derby will compete on men’s squad this season

Suffolk Roller Derby takes on the Lincolnshire Thugly Ducklings at Inspire Suffolk in Ipswich.

See photos of a charity pram push in Bury St Edmunds back in 1994

The entire group outside The Priory Inn before they set off on their sponsored walk. May 1994

Do you remember the family fun days at the Emperor Inn in Norwich Road, Ipswich?

A new sign was unveiled at the The Emperor, Ipswich in 2013

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

See photos of icy scenes in Suffolk as temperatures hit lows of -6C this weekend

A frosty morning at Abberton. Picture: Jon Robinson

More than 500 runners compete in scenic cross country race at Suffolk Food Hall in Wherstead

017 NB Ipswich Jaffa Cross Country at Suffolk Food Hall on Sunday. Adults Race.

Business

Ipswich-based start-up Conga aims to be the Uber of inter-city coach travel

42 minutes ago Duncan Brodie
Members of the team at Conga, which aims to be to coaches what Uber is to taxis.

A Suffolk start-up business is aiming to have the same impact on inter-city coach travel as online ride-hailing service Uber has had on the taxi sector.

Growth in UK economy steady at 0.6% during final quarter of 2016

28 minutes ago Ben Woods
The UK economy defied expectations of a Brexit-induced slowdown and capped off 2016 with robust growth after strong consumer spending boosted Britain's services sector. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

The UK economy showed no signs of a post-Brexit vote slowdown as it ended 2016 with robust growth after strong consumer spending boosted the services sector.

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) earmarks further £3.1bn to cover US mortgage mis-selling claims

09:21 Holly Williams
Royal Bank of Scotland as the bank has set aside another 3.8bn US dollars (£3.1b) for expected settlements with US authorities over allegations that it mis-sold risky mortgages in the run-up to the financial crisis. Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Royal Bank of Scotland has set aside another 3.8bn US dollars (£3.1bn) to settle claims from US authorities that it mis-sold risky mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.

Former Ransomes boss Steve Chicken joins Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG’s governing body

08:55

A top Suffolk businessman has taken a role scrutinising the decisions taken by health commissioners in the county.

Arbor House pub in Ipswich nominated for two Casual Dining Restaurant and Pub Awards

Yesterday, 17:01 matt stott matt.stott@archant.co.uk

An Ipswich pub owner nominated for two prestigious national awards has said he is “humbled” by the recognition.

EA Life

Ed Sheeran wants to be on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs

06:00 Lynne Mortimer
Ed Sheeran says he would love to appear on Desert Island Discs. (Photo: Greg Williams)

Desert Island Discs is 75 years old. Today we look at the music you wouldn’t rescue from your sinking ship.

How Colchester Royal Grammar School ditched green for pricier purple

Tue, 09:43 Steve Russell
The bold, red, glazed pottery piece, created in a Persian style by British designer William De Morgan in the 1870 to 1905 period.

Lots of intriguing stories in Hollytrees Museum’s exhibition inspired by colours

Which celebrity chef lived at Hintlesham Hall?

Tue, 01:45 Steve Russell
What stories it can tell... This was Hintlesham Hall in 2005

Hintlesham & Chattisham: The Story of Two Suffolk Villages − a tribute by two Londoners who moved to Suffolk and love it

Seven places to celebrate Burns Night in Ipswich, Colchester, Gestingthorpe and Elveden

Mon, 16:55

Burns Night – a celebration of the life and poetry of Scottish bard Robert Burns – takes place on his birthday, January 25.

Why parking so expensive in our towns and cities?

Mon, 12:10

It’s been a costly few days.

Videos

Meet the Suffolk stars of Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video

Student from Thomas Mills High School who appeared in Ed Sheeran's latest music video. Left to right, Jasmine Graham, Nicos Pantelli, Jack Whatling, Charlotte Wint, Josh Sach, Fish Clarke and Hugo Fairbanks Weston.

New Ipswich Town midfielder keen to push Blues up table, after Leeds United switch

Toumani Diagouraga

Essex pop star Olly Murs admits he’d like to be in Star Wars

Olly Murs

What's On

Video: Meet the Suffolk stars of Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video

Yesterday, 18:20 Andrew Hirst
Student from Thomas Mills High School who appeared in Ed Sheeran's latest music video. Left to right, Jasmine Graham, Nicos Pantelli, Jack Whatling, Charlotte Wint, Josh Sach, Fish Clarke and Hugo Fairbanks Weston.

When a group of Suffolk sixth-form friends heard film-makers were recruiting extras for a short documentary, the £100 a day fee seemed alluring enough.

Video: Essex pop star Olly Murs admits he’d like to be in Star Wars

Yesterday, 19:51 Will Lodge
Olly Murs

Essex singing sensation Olly Murs has said he sees himself as a “Hans Solo-type character” at the opening of a new Star Wars attraction at Disneyland Paris.

New Ipswich Empire Cinema set to open its doors at the Buttermarket in March

Yesterday, 19:40 Paul Geater paul.geater@archant.co.uk
An artist's impression of the foyer to the new Empire Cinema in Ipswich.

After months of speculation Empire Cinema have confirmed the opening date of their new 12-screen cinema in the Buttermarket Centre

Scouting for Girls to play Jimmy’s Festival

Yesterday, 17:46

Pop rockers Scouting for Girls are heading to Jimmy’s Farm this summer.

Quiz - Can you name these Ipswich pubs past and present?

Yesterday, 16:19 Sam Dawes

Today we are testing your knowledge of Ipswich pubs. Some are still open for business and others have called last orders for the final time.

Musical family from Felixstowe use talents to support education cause on double album

Yesterday, 13:08 Tom Potter tom.potter@archant.co.uk

A musical father and daughter have taken a harmonious approach to supporting universal education.

Colchester United

Ex-Colchester United star Scott McGleish still playing at 42

08:53 by Carl Marston
Scott McGleish celebrates a goal in his familiar acrobatic fashion, this one against QPR back in 2002.

Former Colchester United marksman, Scott McGleish, who first played for the U’s more than 20 years ago, is still not ready to hang up his boots.

Colchester United boss praises Tarique Fosu, but won’t comment on link with Cheltenham Town midfielder

Tue, 11:06 Chris Brammer
Tarique Fosu (left)

John McGreal revealed that Tarique Fosu was close to a start at Exeter on Saturday, and is convinced the Reading loanee can have a big part to play for the U’s during the second half of the season.

Unbeaten run was best spell of my career, says Colchester United’s Sam Walker

Tue, 10:59 Chris Brammer
Sam Walker

Colchester United goalkeeper Sam Walker has hailed the U’s recent nine-game unbeaten run as the best spell of his career.

Colchester United have no reason to sell Brennan Dickenson to Ipswich

Tue, 07:28 by Carl Marston

Colchester United boss John McGreal will breathe a huge sigh of relief when this month’s transfer window is slammed shut.

ANALYSIS: Colchester United take Exeter City defeat on chin and start over again

Sunday, January 22, 2017 Chris Brammer

Colchester United’s nine-game unbeaten run in League Two came to a halt at St James Park on Saturday, as a buoyant Exeter City side, inspired by the outstanding Ollie Watkins, scored two late goals to seal a 3-0 win.

Colchester United boss bemoans lack of quality in both boxes after Exeter defeat

Saturday, January 21, 2017 Chris Brammer

Colchester United boss John McGreal was disappointed but not too disheartened after his side’s nine-game unbeaten run came to an end at Exeter City on Saturday afternoon.

Sport

Lowestoft swimmers mark successful year with annual awards evening

Yesterday, 18:28 Edmund Crosthwaite
The swimmers from Lowestoft and Outlon Broad Swimming Club enjoying their annual awards event.

Ipswich Hockey star Hannah Martin determined to help Team GB defend Olympic title

Yesterday, 17:22 Chris Brammer
Hannah Martin, right

Webster backs his ‘breathtaking’ strikeforce to fire Regent up the football pyramid

Yesterday, 17:19 Will Ridgard
Brightlingsea manager James Webster

Boxer Mark Reynolds bids to win title - 16 years after retiring!

Yesterday, 15:28 Mark Heath
Boxer Mark Reynolds

Newmarket SC and Deben taste success in Suffolk ASA Winter League final at Ipswich’s Crown Pools

Yesterday, 14:28 Edmund Crosthwaite
The Winter League squad from Deben SC, which won the top girls' team trophy.

British champion King already preparing for new season, despite wait for Bees’ news

Yesterday, 13:30 Mike Bacon
Danny King, already signed up for the Witches in 2017 but still awaiting a Premiership berth

Triple delight for Suffolk badminton players, Patricia Kou and Ben Bennett-Day

Yesterday, 12:46
Ben Bennett-Day and Patricia Kou

“We did not turn up” – admits Leiston boss Driver

Yesterday, 12:44 Carl Marston
Leiston manager, Glenn Driver