In the latest row over teacher recruitment, the Suffolk NUT (National Union of Teachers) claimed headteachers receive severe criticism instead of practical support from Suffolk County Council (SCC), fuelling a rise in multi-academy trusts.
Two hundred years after her death, the acutely observed social commentaries penned by Jane Austen continue to delight and entertain, as demonstrated by the joyful staging of Austen’s Gothic novel satire Northanger Abbey at the Bury Theatre Royal.
This year sees the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death and yet this Georgian author remains more popular than ever. Arts editor Andrew Clarke talks to director Karen Simpson about what makes her so modern while Liz Nice argues that Austen gives women a rose-tinted view of life.