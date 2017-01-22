Ipswich Town centre-back Christophe Berra is ‘desperate’ to re-join his former club Hearts and could be swapped for Scottish international right-back Callum Paterson, according to a report in the Scottish Sun.
Ipswich Town development coach and Needham Market Academy head coach Steve Foley discovered Canadian starlet, Marcelo Flores, on the remote Cayman Islands, whilst on an exchange coaching trip with the Blues.
Colchester United’s nine-game unbeaten run in League Two came to a halt at St James Park on Saturday, as a buoyant Exeter City side, inspired by the outstanding Ollie Watkins, scored two late goals to seal a 3-0 win.