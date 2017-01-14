Partly Cloudy

Gallery: House in Lupin Way, Clacton-on-Sea devastated by fire

16 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
Images captured by photographer Seana Hughes of a house fire in Clacton-on-Sea.

A family have been left homeless after a fire “completely destroyed” their house in the early hours of this morning.

Latest news

Teenagers arrested after man in 20s seriously attacked in Haverhill High Street

14:37
The High Street in Haverhill.

Three teenagers have been arrested following an assault in which a man sustained serious head injuries.

Attempted abduction of eight-year-old boy in Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich

11 minutes ago Matt Stott
Stock image of the Hawthorn Drive shopping area in Ipswich.

A man apparently tried to abduct an eight-year-old boy in Ipswich on Saturday morning.

Ex-RAF man, formerly based at RAF Honington, jailed for sex abuse of boy scout 30 years ago

38 minutes ago Ben Mitchell
RAF Honington

A former RAF corporal and scout master has been jailed at a court martial for three years for the sexual abuse of a boy scout more than 30 years ago in Germany.

RSPCA inspector parents from Rickinghall deliver their baby girl in car

14:27
Nicky and Jason Thorne with Peggy Grace and Noah.

With two RSPCA specialist rescue inspectors as parents, baby Peggy Grace may have known she was in safe hands when she decided she couldn’t wait until the hospital to arrive in the world.

Elbow joins Olly Murs and Rick Astley as Thetford Forest headliner this summer

12:09 Jason Noble
Elbow at Latitude. Jen O'Neill favourite pictures of the year

Top alternative rock band Elbow are the latest addition to the Thetford Forest summer concert line-up this year.

Woman freed from car after crash in Thurston Road, Pakenham

30 minutes ago
The crash happened in Thurston Road, Pakenham.

A trapped woman was freed from her car by firefighters today after it rolled onto its side during a crash.

Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says rumours of Christophe Berra joining Hearts are ‘ridiculous’

14:37 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town defender Christophe Berra remonstrates with the referee at Birmingham.

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy says yesterday’s Scottish report claiming defender Christophe Berra could leave Portman Road and rejoin his old club Hearts this month is ‘just ridiculous’.

Poll: Is Leicester City’s Tom Lawrence now Ipswich Town’s greatest-ever loan player?

12:24 Stuart Watson
Tom Lawrence gives Ipswich the lead with this first-half free-kick in Saturday's 3-2 home win against Blackburn. Photo: James Ager

Tom Lawrence is in sensational form for Ipswich Town – but he is now the club’s greatest-ever loan player?

Monday verdict: First big step towards ending the apathy at Ipswich Town

08:00 Stuart Watson
Tom Lawrence, team-mates and fans in the North Stand celebrate the loanee's second goal of the game against Blackburn. Photo: James Ager

Could this be the turning point in Ipswich Town’s stuttering season?

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy tells new signing Kieffer Moore not to look at social media

Saturday, January 14, 2017 Stuart Watson
New Ipswich Town signing Kieffer Moore watched the win against Blackburn from the Directors' Box. Photo: James Ager

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has told new signing Kieffer Moore not to look at social media after completing a switch from non-league side Forest Green Rovers.

Mick McCarthy admits it’ll be difficult for Ipswich Town to keep hold of in-form loanee Tom Lawrence

Saturday, January 14, 2017 Stuart Watson
Tom Lawrence puts Ipswich ahead with this free-kick. Photo: James Ager

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has told supporters to enjoy in-form Leicester City loanee Tom Lawrence while they can after he once again proved to be the star of the show, scoring two goals in this afternoon’s entertaining 3-2 win against fellow Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers at Portman Road.

Match report: Ipswich Town 3 Blackburn Rovers 2 – Another Tom Lawrence wonder goal seals entertaining victory

Saturday, January 14, 2017 Stuart Watson
Ipswich players rush to celebrate with goalscorer Tom Lawrence. Photo: James Ager

Tom Lawrence scored yet another wonder goal and was once again the star of the show as Ipswich Town produced a bold, brave and entertaining display under pressure to beat fellow Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers at Portman Road this afternoon – even so they didn’t make life easy for themselves.

Business

Sponsored content - New savings incentives for first-time buyers and tax credit claimants in Suffolk

11:10
Could your savings work harder for you?

January is a difficult month, and saving is the furthest thing from your mind as you pay off the inflated credit card bills and eek out December’s pay packet.

Sam Bouton of Kelsale-based Truffles Et Al praises support from enterprise agency Menta

52 minutes ago
Sam Bouton making truffles in her kitchen.

Last September, Suffolk-based Sam Bouton decided to join the Menta-ERDF Business Start Right Programme and launch her own business, Truffles Et Al, creating hand-made luxury truffles.

New contracts in Witham and Burnham on Crouch for Colchester-based PMS Managing Estates

12:12 Duncan Brodie
Petticrow Quays in Burnham on Crouch.

A north Essex property management company which looks after nearly 160 developments across the East of England and the South East has secured two new contracts.

The Week Ahead: Halfords expected to join the ranks of Christmas retail winners

Yesterday, 06:00 Ravender Sembhy

Halfords will join the party of retailers updating the market on festive trading this week, with experts forecasting it to emerge as another Christmas winner.

Fears in the Care Homes Sector regarding the national living wage

Saturday, January 14, 2017 David Vincent

Trinity Park seminar examines the implications of the national living wage in the care home sector.

EA Life

Former Framlingham schoolgirl’s work picked up by world famous Tate Modern...and she’s only 26

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 Tom Potter
Bella Singleton models one of the scarves in her collection for Tate Modern

It’s just 10 years since fashion designer Bella Singleton finished secondary school studies in Suffolk.

Knowledge of the world is the best gift we can give our children

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Children from three Suffolk primary schools outside the Kenyan High Commission in London

An education project that was the brainchild of a former Suffolk headteacher is helping local schools understand the lives of children almost 7,000 miles away in a remote part of Kenya. Sheena Grant reports

Gallery: Preloved Chica Elene Marsden shares her Ipswich charity shop finds with YouTube fans

Monday, January 9, 2017
Elene Marsden and her charity shop clothes.

One day almost two years ago, Elene Marsden bought a pair of boots from a charity shop and when she got home she felt she just had to tell the world about them.

Suffolk nutritionalist reminds us fats and salts are essential for a healthy lifestyle

Monday, January 9, 2017

Forget most of what you thought you knew about dieting and healthy eating, says nutritionist Juliette Bryant.

Suffolk’s thrifty expert Sheena Grant questions whether we really feel down on Blue Monday

Monday, January 9, 2017

January can be depressing, so depressing, in fact, that someone has even done a calculation to pinpoint the exact day when we’re likely to be at our most melancholy, writes Sheena Grant.

Videos

11 reasons to be cheerful in Suffolk on Blue Monday

La La Land, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, is the perfect film to lift your spirits in January. Picture: Dale Robinette

Major search for ‘aircraft crash’ over in Barnham, near Thetford, as police confirm false alarm

A major operation is underway in Barnham after reports of an aircraft coming down

Police urge residents in Jaywick, Mistley and West Mersea to evacuate as high tide looms at midnight

Emergency services and residence at Jaywick prepar for possible flooding.

What's On

Capel St Mary’s Orchard Players invite you to be their guest for Beauty and the Beast

Sunday, January 8, 2017
The principal cast of Beauty and the Beast, staged by Capel St Mary's Orchard Players January 12-14. Photos: Contributed

It may be a tale as old as time, but it’s the first time The Orchard Players have staged Beauty and the Beast. It’s been a challenge, director and group chairwoman Lynn Perera told entertainment writer Wayne Savage.

Comedian Mike McClean talks family, the future and returning to the Ipswich Regent

Saturday, January 7, 2017 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
Comedian Mike McClean is returning to the Ipswich Regent with his new show. Photo: Contributed

Comedian Mike McClean returns to Ipswich next week. Just be sure you don’t turn up late he tells entertainment writer Wayne Savage.

Allan Cosgrove talks Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, at the Ipswich Regent tonight

Friday, January 6, 2017
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac play the Ipswich Regent tonight. Photo: Contributed

Event’s Martin Hutchinson talks to Allan Cosgrove of Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, playing the Ipswich Regent tonight.

Review: Cats, by Andrew Lloyd Webber, CTC, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

Friday, January 6, 2017 Martine Silkstone

An audience of all ages lapped up a polished performance from The CTC as the youth theatre group brought Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit show, Cats, to the Apex for some post-Christmas feline fun.

Sudbury’s Quay Theatre launches spring programme - who will you see?

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 Emma Brennan

As the panto season came to a close on Sunday, Sudbury’s Quay Theatre is launching into its new spring programme with a broad range of fresh offerings including more comedy, local history talks and family film showings.

Best ever year for Regal Theatre Stowmarket as venue goes from strength to strength

Monday, January 2, 2017 Matt Reason

A Suffolk cinema is celebrating a bumper year, after recording their highest admission numbers on record.

Colchester United

High praise from above for Colchester United’s Tom Eastman

12:36 by Carl Marston
A flashback to Tom Eastman slotting home Colchester United's first goal of the season, in the opening day 1-1 draw at Hartlepool

Colchester United manager, John McGreal, was full of praise for centre-half Tom Eastman after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Newport County.

“We are confident going away from home” – Colchester United’s Richard Brindley

Yesterday, 21:30 by Carl Marston
Both teams, Newport County and Colchester United, take part in a minute's applause in memory of Graham Taylor before Saturday's match at Rodney Parade.

Colchedster United’s flying right wing-back, Richard Brindley, was happy with his side’s point from Saturday’s ugly 1-1 draw at Newport.

“A hard-earned point” – Colchester United boss John McGreal after the 1-1 draw at Newport

Saturday, January 14, 2017 by Carl Marston
U's boss John McGreal, who was happy with his side's point at Rodney Parade this afternoon

Colchester United boss John McGreal described today’s 1-1 draw at bottom club Newport County as a “hard-earned point.”

Colchester United grind out an ugly draw at basement dwellers

Saturday, January 14, 2017 by Carl Marston

Newport County 1 Colchester United 1

John McGreal revels in the special bond between Colchester United players and fans

Saturday, January 14, 2017 by Carl Marston

Colchester United boss, John McGreal, will be giving basement dwellers Newport County his utmost respect this afternoon, despite the Welsh club’s current plight at the foot of the Football League.

Glen Kamara leaves, but will Tommy O’Sullivan sign for Colchester United?

Friday, January 13, 2017 by Carl Marston

Colchester United boss, John McGreal, confirmed that Glen Kamara had returned to Arsenal, following the end of his loan deal, although he was in talks about the possibility of signing Tommy O’Sullivan.

Sport

Braintree to entertain The Hamlet, while Chelmsford are off to Tranmere

20 minutes ago by Carl Marston
Braintree striker Michael Cheek prepares to score his hat-trick goal in the FA Trophy at East Thurrock on Saturday

Matt Blake brace helps Leiston earn 4-1 win over Billericay Town

14:00 Olly Fairs
Leiston v Billericay football, Victory Road, Leiston.

Hot-shot trick duo return to Abu Dhabi to continue their spectacular show

12:23 Tony Garnett
Visiting The Pyramids at a recent event celebrating the 20th annual BMW International Cup in Cairo.

Michael Cheek hat-trick helps Braintree Town into second round of FA Trophy

12:00 Dave Ward
Michael Cheek prepares to bag his hat-trick for Braintree

Thirlby team spring an upset at Ampton point-to-point with Arkose

11:44 James Crispe
The sights and atmosphere at a damp and misty Dunston Harriers Point to Point meet at Ampton Racecourse on Sunday. The second race - the first of the split runners in the Open Maiden Nick Meek on Velvet Steel leads winner Evan David on Tailspin

Debenham LC appoint former Halstead Town boss as club’s new manager

10:53 Chris Brammer

Needham Market disappointed with just one point from Staines Town clash

10:35 John Campany
Sam Nunn scoring the opening goal for Needham Market V Staines on saturday 14th. Picture: David Mayhew

AFC Sudbury’s FA Trophy dream ended by Macclesfield Town

10:17 Will Ridgard
FA Trophy - AFC Sudbury v Macclesfield - Rob Eagle Pic- Richard Marsham/RMG Photography