Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has told supporters to enjoy in-form Leicester City loanee Tom Lawrence while they can after he once again proved to be the star of the show, scoring two goals in this afternoon’s entertaining 3-2 win against fellow Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers at Portman Road.
An education project that was the brainchild of a former Suffolk headteacher is helping local schools understand the lives of children almost 7,000 miles away in a remote part of Kenya. Sheena Grant reports
It may be a tale as old as time, but it’s the first time The Orchard Players have staged Beauty and the Beast. It’s been a challenge, director and group chairwoman Lynn Perera told entertainment writer Wayne Savage.
As the panto season came to a close on Sunday, Sudbury’s Quay Theatre is launching into its new spring programme with a broad range of fresh offerings including more comedy, local history talks and family film showings.
Colchester United boss, John McGreal, confirmed that Glen Kamara had returned to Arsenal, following the end of his loan deal, although he was in talks about the possibility of signing Tommy O’Sullivan.