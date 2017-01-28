Overcast
Suffolk police are seeking the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision on the A143 near Haverhill.
Fears have been voiced that building 200 new homes will harm a designated beauty spot on the edge of Felixstowe.
The pub owner of PJ McGinty and Sons has said the Pump and Grind closure should not be seen as the “death knell” for young musicians in Ipswich.
Staff at Ipswich Museum have hailed the decision to open on Sundays as hundreds of adults and children have walked through its doors in the first month of the plan.
One of the largest development sites in central Ipswich has been sold – and could be used for scores of new homes as well as a hotel and restaurants.
An Ipswich headteacher has told parents to not be “fooled” by Ofsted ratings after defending her primary school following an inspection.
Mat Bayfield didn’t know what to expect when he turned up at Glemham Hall at 8am this morning.
Derby are the opponents for Ipswich Town on Tuesday as transfer deadline day tries to distract football fans from the exploits of their teams.
Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says there is ‘no way’ Tom Lawrence will be cutting short his season-long loan spell with the Blues.
Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy said he was disappointed with the result, but delighted with the performance of his players after a 1-1 draw at Preston in the Championship this afternoon.
Ipswich Town had to make do with a point at Preston as transfer target Jordan Hugill scored a late equaliser to cancel out another Tom Lawrence wonder strike.
Town are still in the hunt for back-to-back league wins this season, but this weekend fans would happily make do simply with winning.
Ipswich Town have announced the signing of winger Danny Rowe from National League club Macclesfield Town for an undisclosed fee.
An Ipswich cake makers’ amazing working cakes - including a remote controlled car - are proving a hit with YouTube viewers.
Newmarket’s Millennium Grandstand on the Rowley Mile racecourse is to host what has been described as the town’s biggest business-to-business conference.
There is still an important role for building society branches despite the latest round of closure announcements.
Face-to-face banking is to remain a key part of customer service when a building society branch moves to larger surroundings in Woodbridge this summer, according to the group’s new chief executive.
Suffolk writer Lisa Thompson’s debut novel, The Goldfish Boy, is Waterstones Children’s Book of the Month
In the latest of our Ipswich Icons series, Mark Ling looks at the history of Broomhill Pool
Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole is coming to the Ipswich Regent. He spills the beans on Craig Revel Horwood, replacing Len Goodman and being a proud father.
Harwich MP Bernard Jenkin looks at the response to the recent tidal surges
Bishop Martin Seeley asks what is the difficulty with homosexuality and the Church?
Shoppers stepped away from the bustling high street in Bury St Edmunds this weekend to get a glimpse into the history of a martial arts legend.
Musician Paolo Morena is set to perform live at a pub in Ipswich next month.
Bands played to a sold-out crowd at the first heat of a music contest in Bury St Edmunds.
A second gin festival will be coming to Ipswich this year as organisers of the national event will be bringing it to the town for the first time.
Macauley Bonne has signed on loan for National League side Woking.
Home form will ultimately decide whether Colchester United reach the end-of-season play-offs, for the first time in 19 years.
Former Colchester United marksman, Scott McGleish, who first played for the U’s more than 20 years ago, is still not ready to hang up his boots.
John McGreal revealed that Tarique Fosu was close to a start at Exeter on Saturday, and is convinced the Reading loanee can have a big part to play for the U’s during the second half of the season.
Colchester United goalkeeper Sam Walker has hailed the U’s recent nine-game unbeaten run as the best spell of his career.
Colchester United boss John McGreal will breathe a huge sigh of relief when this month’s transfer window is slammed shut.