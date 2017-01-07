Overcast

Video: Corrie McKeague’s girlfriend says missing RAF Honington airman is to become a father

18:15 Edmund Crosthwaite
Corrie McKeague and April Oliver. Photo courtesy of April Oliver

Serviceman Corrie McKeague, who has been missing since September last year, is to become a father.

Sadness over death of Florida airport shooting victim Olga Woltering, originally from Ipswich

18:23 Colin Adwent
From the left are Hazel Roosa of New York, Rita Benneworth, and Olga Woltering of Georgia USA at a Priory Heath School reunion

More tributes have been paid to former Ipswich great-grandmother Olga Woltering who was one of five people killed in a shooting in the United States.

Updated: Arrest made after man stabbed in Suffolk street

18:02 Emily Townsend
Lowestoft Alma Road Stabbing Incident on the 09/01/17. Photo by Mick Howes

An investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in a Suffolk town this afternoon.

What great events and festivals can you visit in and around Suffolk in 2017?

16:53 Edmund Crosthwaite
Latitude Festival at Henham Park, one of the many great events to be held in Suffolk in 2017. Picture: Victor Frankowski.

Whether you’re looking forward to Latitude 2017 or just some of the great opportunities to try out Suffolk food and drink, there are plenty of great events happening in the county (and its neighbours) this year.

Appeal to trace BMW after crash on A120 in Wix

16:39 Emily Townsend
A120 near Wix

Police are appealing for witnesses after two cars crashed on the A120 in Wix.

Updated: Corrie McKeague: What we know about the disappearance of the RAF Honington serviceman

15:56 Matt Reason
Corrie McKeague

In the months since RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague went missing after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, very little information has come to light.

Feuding birds fighting over food makes our picture of the day

15:45 Sam Dawes
Feud over food in the garden in Woolpit. By Pamela Bidwell

Suffolk’s top beauty spots, landmarks and its amazing wildlife can provide the subjects for some stunning photos – and through our iwitness24 site our readers are able to share them with the world.

Ipswich Town

Winners of Lincon City v Ipswich Town replay will host Brighton in FA Cup Fourth Round

19:28 Stuart Watson
The FA Cup trophy

The winners of next Tuesday’s FA Cup Third Round replay between Ipswich Town and Lincoln City, at Sincil Bank, will host Championship table-toppers Brighton in the round four.

Join In: Give us your reaction to ITFC’s 2-2 FA Cup draw in our live webchat at 12.30pm

11:05 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy, pictured alongside assistant Terry Connor, asks a question of the referee as Ipswich draw with non-league Lincoln City on Saturday. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town are in tonight’s FA Cup Fourth Round draw (7pm), but only just after Tom Lawrence’s late strike salvaged a 2-2 home draw with non-league side Lincoln City on Saturday.

Monday verdict: From unity to discord in 18 months – what a sad state of affairs for Ipswich Town

10:36 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy at Portman Road for the FA Cup match with Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town have got a serious case of the blues and it’s hard to see what’s going to snap them out of it.

Christophe Berra says Ipswich Town’s FA Cup replay at Lincoln City will be a ‘different game’

08:00 Stuart Watson
Christophe Berra clears the ball against non-league Lincoln City in the FA Cup

Ipswich Town defender Christophe Berra insists it will be a ‘different game’ when the Blues visit Lincoln City for an FA Cup Third Round replay.

Reaction: Mick McCarthy admits Ipswich Town were fortunate to secure FA Cup Third Round replay against non-league Lincoln City

Saturday, January 7, 2017 Stuart Watson
A stoney faced Mick McCarthy makes his way to the dressing rooms at half-time with the FA Cup tie at 1-1

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admitted that his low-on-confidence team were fortunate to salvage an FA Cup Third Round replay at non-league side Lincoln City courtesy of this afternoon’s 2-2 draw at Portman Road.

Match report: Tom Lawrence spares Ipswich Town’s blushes in fortunate FA Cup third round 2-2 home draw with non-league Lincoln City

Saturday, January 7, 2017 Stuart Watson
Tom Lawrence equalises for Ipswich during the first half against Lincoln City

Tom Lawrence’s late leveller got Ipswich Town out of jail as they narrowly avoided an embarrassing FA Cup third round home defeat to non-league Lincoln City.

Great Days Out

Sport

Could you shoot like Robin Hood?

Yesterday, 11:00 Steve Russell
'One of the best aspects of archery is how easy it is to get up and running very quickly'

Anna King, from Colchester and District Archery Club, tells us why her sport is great

Share our passion: Bury St Edmunds Fencing Club

Yesterday, 09:15 Steve Russell
Richard Kruse and Artur Akhmatkhuzin at the 2012 Olympics. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA

Stuart Clough

Share our passion: Stowmarket Judo Club

Join In: Is Andy Murray Britain’s greatest ever sportsman or woman?

A Fighter’s Life part three: Fighting in Las Vegas!

Leigh Greenan dominates as Ipswich shoot down Neptunes

Ipswich Basketball Club round-up: Under 16 boys make it three on the bounce

Contenders Norwich 17 report: Jason Radcliffe wins title, Corrin Eaton impresses

Business

Hundreds attending Theberton Sizewell C meeting show people feel ‘profoundly let down’ by EDF Energy

12:23 Andrew Hirst
Public meeting on Sizewell C at St Peter's Church in Theberton

Campaigners calling for a better deal from Suffolk’s new nuclear power station claim the strong turn out at a recent public meeting has demonstrated how people feel “let down” by the latest proposals.

Innovation Martlesham-based online booking platform Inn Style joins Tech East cluster group

14:37
Chris Waters of Inn Style.

Tech East, the organisation formed to promote the East of England’s technology cluster, has welcomed Suffolk-based travel technology company Inn Style as its newest member.

Colchester Borough Council continues support for enterprise agency Colbea’s start-up advice

17:28 Duncan Brodie
Bob Baggalley of Colbea.

Colchester Business Enterprise Agency (Colbea) has been awarded £20,000 of funding by Colchester Borough Council to continue providing business support in and around the town.

Government no longer largest shareholder in Lloyds Bank Group as taxpayer stake falls below 6%

09:32 Ravender Sembhy

The Government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to less than 6%, meaning the taxpayer is no longer the group’s largest shareholder and taking the lender one step closer to being returned to private hands.

Sizewell C can also be a ‘business power house’ for Suffolk firms

Yesterday, 18:30 Richard Cornwell

Businesses from across Suffolk are being invited to hear how they could benefit from a multi-million pound contracts bonanza should the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station get the go-ahead.

EA Life

Gallery: Preloved Chica Elene Marsden shares her Ipswich charity shop finds with YouTube fans

14:44
Elene Marsden and her charity shop clothes.

One day almost two years ago, Elene Marsden bought a pair of boots from a charity shop and when she got home she felt she just had to tell the world about them.

Suffolk nutritionalist reminds us fats and salts are essential for a healthy lifestyle

14:37
Juliette Bryant with a healthy chocolate smoothie

Forget most of what you thought you knew about dieting and healthy eating, says nutritionist Juliette Bryant.

Suffolk’s thrifty expert Sheena Grant questions whether we really feel down on Blue Monday

12:25
January can be a depressing month

January can be depressing, so depressing, in fact, that someone has even done a calculation to pinpoint the exact day when we’re likely to be at our most melancholy, writes Sheena Grant.

My garden needs a kiss of life!

Yesterday, 12:15 Steve Russell

Are you a novice gardener in need of a guiding hand? Catherine McMillan can ease the pressure

Could you shoot like Robin Hood?

Yesterday, 11:00 Steve Russell

Anna King, from Colchester and District Archery Club, tells us why her sport is great

What's On

Capel St Mary’s Orchard Players invite you to be their guest for Beauty and the Beast

Yesterday, 13:00
The principal cast of Beauty and the Beast, staged by Capel St Mary's Orchard Players January 12-14. Photos: Contributed

It may be a tale as old as time, but it’s the first time The Orchard Players have staged Beauty and the Beast. It’s been a challenge, director and group chairwoman Lynn Perera told entertainment writer Wayne Savage.

Comedian Mike McClean talks family, the future and returning to the Ipswich Regent

Saturday, January 7, 2017 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
Comedian Mike McClean is returning to the Ipswich Regent with his new show. Photo: Contributed

Comedian Mike McClean returns to Ipswich next week. Just be sure you don’t turn up late he tells entertainment writer Wayne Savage.

Allan Cosgrove talks Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, at the Ipswich Regent tonight

Friday, January 6, 2017
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac play the Ipswich Regent tonight. Photo: Contributed

Event’s Martin Hutchinson talks to Allan Cosgrove of Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, playing the Ipswich Regent tonight.

Review: Cats, by Andrew Lloyd Webber, CTC, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

Friday, January 6, 2017 Martine Silkstone

An audience of all ages lapped up a polished performance from The CTC as the youth theatre group brought Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit show, Cats, to the Apex for some post-Christmas feline fun.

Sudbury’s Quay Theatre launches spring programme - who will you see?

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 Emma Brennan

As the panto season came to a close on Sunday, Sudbury’s Quay Theatre is launching into its new spring programme with a broad range of fresh offerings including more comedy, local history talks and family film showings.

Best ever year for Regal Theatre Stowmarket as venue goes from strength to strength

Monday, January 2, 2017 Matt Reason

A Suffolk cinema is celebrating a bumper year, after recording their highest admission numbers on record.

Colchester United

“I will savour the day” – Colchester United’s Kurtis Guthrie

07:00 by Carl Marston
Kurtis Guthrie thumps home one of his three goals against Carlisle on Saturday

Colchester United’s hat-trick hero, Kurtis Guthrie, is certainly relishing his first full season in the Football League, after two years in the National League with Forest Green Rovers.

Colchester United boss John McGreal labels big win over Carlisle as “terrific”

Saturday, January 7, 2017 by Carl Marston
U's boss John McGreal

Colchester United boss John McGreal described his side’s performance against Carlisle as “terrific” following today’s resounding 4-1 home win.

Kurtis Guthrie bags hat-trick as Colchester United soar into the play-off zone

Saturday, January 7, 2017 by Carl Marston
Kurtis Guthrie walked off with the match-ball following a hat-trick in today's 4-1 win over Carlisle

Colchester United 4 Carlisle United 1

“We are going into games thinking that we can’t lose a football match” – Colchester United’s Tom Lapslie

Saturday, January 7, 2017 by Carl Marston

Midfielder Tom Lapslie, who has played a key role in the U’s dramatic revival, following a spell on the sidelines with a foot injury, feels that the U’s are invincible at the moment.

Points target for Colchester United

Friday, January 6, 2017 by Carl Marston

Colchester United will be in the play-off zone, if they can inflict only a third league defeat of the season on visiting Carlisle United tomorrow.

John McGreal becomes the first U’s manager-of-the-month winner for nearly eight years

Friday, January 6, 2017 by Carl Marston

John McGreal has become the first Colchester United boss for nearly eight years to win a manager-of-the-month award.