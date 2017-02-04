Partly Cloudy

Headteachers are ‘sacked like football managers’, Suffolk headteacher warns

19:30 Matt Stott
Headteachers are overworked and face too much pressure from the local authority in Suffolk, a teaching union has claimed. Pic: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire.

In the latest row over teacher recruitment, the Suffolk NUT (National Union of Teachers) claimed headteachers receive severe criticism instead of practical support from Suffolk County Council (SCC), fuelling a rise in multi-academy trusts.

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

18:42 Emily Townsend
The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

A woman in her 30s has died following a two vehicle crash in Bardwell near Bury St Edmunds this morning.

Sudbury’s Ballingdon Hill blocked after road accident on Sunday night

7 minutes ago Paul Geater
The road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Police were dealing with a road accident which blocked the A131 road just outside Sudbury on Sunday night.

Updated: Man in hospital after crash on A12 near Saxmundham is no longer in life-threatening condition

17:45 Adam Howlett
Emergency services are on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo by Wayne Savage

A man who was flown to hospital fighting for his life after a two car crash on the A12 near Saxmundham today is no longer in a life threatening condition.

Video: Ideas for family day out in Colchester

15 minutes ago Will Lodge
Colchester Castle. Photo: Archant

A Colchester tourism body has released the first in a series of three film shorts showcasing all that the town has to offer.

Halstead and Braintree pubs broken into on consecutive days

19:19 Will Lodge

Two Essex pubs have been broken into within two days.

Essex teenager jailed after anti-Semitic tirade at Jewish community

19:18 Jack Hardy, PA
Patrick Delaney. Photo: Met Police

An intoxicated teenager who yelled “Heil Hitler” while pelting Jewish shoppers with gas canisters has been jailed.

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s top 100 – numbers 20 to 11, Kieron Dyer to Bill Baxter

14:50 Terry Hunt
Kieron Dyer is number 20 in Terry's countdown

Lifelong Town fan Terry Hunt continues his look at Town’s best 100 players, starting today with Kieron Dyer at number 20

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

14:26 stuart watson stuart.watson@archant.co.uk
Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

That really wasn’t too much to ask for.

Gallery: A moment of nostalgia - Ipswich Town vs Reading 1996

13:50 Sam Dawes
Claus Thomsen on the ball for Ipswich Town as they beat Reading in 1996

Yesterday Ipswich Town took on Reading at Portman Road. In the first of a new nostalgia series, we take a look back to the highest scoring game between the two teams in a clash back in 1996.

Mick McCarthy admits Ipswich Town would be ‘up poo creek’ without Leicester loanee Tom Lawrence

Yesterday, 18:59 Stuart Watson
Tom Lawrence wheels away after putting Town 1-0 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits his team would be ‘up poo creek without a paddle’ if it wasn’t for Tom Lawrence this season.

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Reading 2 – Two more goals for Lawrence as Town rejuvenated

Yesterday, 18:11 Stuart Watson
Tom Lawrence celebrates after putting the home side 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town produced their best home display in months and left the field to rapturous applause, despite twice being pegged back to draw 2-2 with high-flying Reading this afternoon.

Gallery: More #myitfcpic photos from Ipswich Town Vs Reading

Yesterday, 16:50 Natalie Sadler
Ipswich Town vs Blackburn Rovers.Blackburn keeper Jason Steele was out quickly to deny Freddie Sears in the first-half.

Ipswich Town fans have been sharing their photos from Portman Road on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #myitfcpic.

Great Days Out

Click here to view
A moment of nostalgia - Ipswich Town vs Reading 1996

Claus Thomsen on the ball for Ipswich Town as they beat Reading in 1996

Iwitness24 - Weekend in Pictures

Captured at Ickworth Park. Picture: Paul Bustin

More #myitfcpic photos from Ipswich Town Vs Reading

Ipswich Town vs Blackburn Rovers.Blackburn keeper Jason Steele was out quickly to deny Freddie Sears in the first-half.

Did you take part in the Roman day at St James Middle School in 1993?

The students at the school were taught about the impact the Romans had around the UK and some of the major battles they won.

25 of the greatest actors from Suffolk and Norfolk

John Hurt at Cinema City in Norwich for a screening of The Elephant Man. Picture: Bill Smith

Claude Cox’s old book shop featured on Instagram as users celebrate the best of #Ipswich

Silent Street, Ipswich

Norse helping to keep East Anglian Air Ambulance in action with donation

15:00 Bethany Whymark
Norse employees Abi Grand Jodie Wills present a cheque to Holly Lambert of the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Norse

A commercial service provider is helping keep a medical charity in action with a £1,350 donation.

Fred. Olsen colleagues in Ipswich raise funds for St Elizabetn Hospice, Inspire Suffolk and EACH

07:56 Duncan Brodie
Some of the Fred. Olsen staff in Ipswich who took part in a charity 'Dress Down with a Twist Day'.

Staff at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and Fred. Olsen Ltd in Ipswich have raised £160 for good causes by taking part in a “Dress Down with a Twist Day”.

Council warns of business A-boards ‘health and safety’ risk in Bury St Edmunds

Yesterday, 09:00 Mariam Ghaemi
A-boards at the top of St John's Street, Bury St Edmunds

The rising number of advertising boards in Bury St Edmunds has sparked the council to warn businesses of the risks of obstructing the walkway.

Tony Roberts of AXA Insurance in Ipswich to lead ‘round the world’ run for Alzheimer’s Research UK

Yesterday, 07:56 Duncan Brodie

An employee at AXA Insurance in Ipswich will be leading colleagues “around the world” as he launches a 23,000-mile fundraising challenge for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Jobs secure as Euro Garages acquires Little Chef restaurant chain from Kout Food Group

Fri, 15:40 Duncan Brodie

The network of Little Chef restaurants has been acquired by Euro Garages, the UK’s largest roadside retail operator.

Innocent summer jaunt or a chance to spy on the Nazis?

10:10 Steve Russell
Young man George Jones enjoys the sun during the cruise

Essex author Julia Jones’ true-story book The Cruise of Naromis: August in the Baltic 1939

Does birth order affect our personalities? Will the middle child always push for attention?

10:45
Ellen's youngest son

This week working mum-of-three Ellen Widdup, from Suffolk, looks at how our attitudes to parenting change as our families grow.

Heart attack left me wondering who I was says Shakin’ Stevens, heading to Ipswich Regent

Yesterday, 19:00 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
Shakin' Stevens, heading to Ipswich and Norwich. Photo: Graham Flack

Shakin’ Stevens knew very little about his large family’s history. A serious heart attack in 2010 inspired the singer, heading to the Ipswich Regent this spring, to change that.

How much do you spend on takeaway coffee each year? One woman reveals £400 bill

Yesterday, 12:00 Sheena Grant

I like to think I’ve had some success since I’ve been trying to live more thriftily, writes Sheena Grant.

25 of the greatest actors from Suffolk and Norfolk

Yesterday, 09:14 Andrew Clarke

The death last weekend of East Anglian acting legend John Hurt brought home the fact that we have so many talented stars of stage and screen living on our doorstep.

Is that a ‘Van’ Gogh?! Artistic delivery driver’s moving homage to Ed Sheeran

Rick Minns in front of Framlingham Castle, with the picture on his van inspired by Ed Sheeran and the song 'Castle on the Hill'

Is that a ‘Van’ Gogh?! Artistic delivery driver’s moving homage to Ed Sheeran

Rick Minns in front of Framlingham Castle, with the picture on his van inspired by Ed Sheeran and the song 'Castle on the Hill'

Ipswich teenager Jack Reddington plays Ed Sheeran’s best friend in Castle on the Hill

Jack Reddington with Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran during the filming of the video for Castle on the Hill.

‘Bring On Tomorrow’...Four days of ‘Fame’ at Farlingaye High School

16:00 Tom Potter
'Lunchtime' scene with Connie Lamb playing Cameran Diaz

It’s known for its rousing numbers and colourful costumes – but a gritty urban drama bubbles beneath the surface of a Suffolk school’s latest theatre production.

Children treated to magical story time at New Wolsey Theatre

11:01 Adam Howlett
Mollie Steward and Emily Salter read to youngsters

Children were treated to a free spellbinding story time at the New Wolsey Theatre yesterday.

What to do in Ipswich and elsewhere in Suffolk during February half term 2017

Yesterday, 16:59 Matt Stott
Bird box making event at Holywells Park, Ipswich

Ipswich has been ranked as one of the most popular half-term holiday hotspots in the UK ahead of the February school break.

Review: Northanger Abbey, by Jane Austen, adapted by Tim Luscombe, Bury Theatre Royal, until February 11, then New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, May 2-6.

Yesterday, 13:10 Andrew Clarke

Two hundred years after her death, the acutely observed social commentaries penned by Jane Austen continue to delight and entertain, as demonstrated by the joyful staging of Austen’s Gothic novel satire Northanger Abbey at the Bury Theatre Royal.

Mark Murphy - Join the sock race and help Red Nose Day raise millions for good causes

Yesterday, 06:00

BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast show presenter Mark Murphy wants you to hot-foot it to your sock drawer for Red Nose Day

Jane Austen creates timeless world for Bury Theatre’s production of Northanger Abbey

Fri, 16:12 Andrew Clarke

This year sees the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death and yet this Georgian author remains more popular than ever. Arts editor Andrew Clarke talks to director Karen Simpson about what makes her so modern while Liz Nice argues that Austen gives women a rose-tinted view of life.

Suspension for Colchester United debutant Sean Murray and a fractured leg for Jim McAlister

11:58 by Carl Marston
Sean Murray tangles with Blackpool substitute Colin Daniel after his bad foul on Jim McAlister. Murray was sent off for the challenge on McAlister, who suffered a fractured tibia. Photo by Richard Blaxall

Sean Murray’s late challenge on Jim McAlister, during yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Bloomfield Road, has left the former facing a suspension and the latter with a fractured leg.

‘We defended resolutely’ – Colchester United boss John McGreal after draw at Blackpool

Yesterday, 17:30 by Carl Marston
Matt Briggs in action on his return to the team at Blackpool this afternoon. Picture by Richard Blaxall

Colchester United boss, John McGreal, praised his defence after his side’s gutsy 1-1 draw at Blackpool this afternoon.

Kurtis Guthrie on target as Colchester United earn a point at Blackpool, but Sean Murray sees red

Yesterday, 16:59 by Carl Marston
Kurtis Guthrie. flanked by team-mates Chris Porter and Craig Slater, netted a first-half equaliser for the U's at Blackpool this afternoon

Blackpool 1 Colchester United 1

Sean Murray ready to embrace ‘fresh challenge’ at promotion-chasing Colchester United

Yesterday, 10:16 Carl Marston

Colchester United’s new recruit, Sean Murray, is ready to embrace a “fresh challenge” at the play-off chasing U’s.

Sean Murray is ‘up to speed’ and ready to make his Colchester United debut at Blackpool

Fri, 12:30 Carl Marston

New recruit Sean Murray could be handed an immediate debut as Colchester United bid to get back on track at Blackpool tomorrow.

Colchester United’s squad is ‘stronger than it has ever been,’ under manager John McGreal

Fri, 08:00 Carl Marston

Colchester United boss, John McGreal, believes that his squad is stronger now than it ever has been, since he took over the managerial reins at the end of last season.

Webster not letting Regent get carried away as Horlock looks for Maldon to bounce back quickly

18:37 Will Ridgard
Action from Brightlingsea's 1-0 over Maldon on Saturday, in front of more than 250 fans.

Battling Bury grab a deserved bonus point in the rain at Redruth

14:15 simon lord
Bury captain Tom Rock

Colchester Rugby Club give it their all but come up short at Hertford

13:57 gary griffiths
Colchester captain Liam Pickett makes another line out successful

Richardson the star as Regent hot up the Ryman North promotion race

13:23 will ridgard
Goalmouth action at North Road on Saturday, where the hosts, Brightlingsea beat Maldon & Tiptree 1-0

Superb Jennings fires Seasiders to comfortable win in Norfolk against Fakenham

12:02 chris ryan
Felixstowe’s Miles Powell is too strong for the Fakenham rearguard

Iron and Dulwich will have to do it all again after Trophy stalemate

11:08 DAVID WARD
Braintree's Kris Twardek takes on three Dulwich defenders at Cressing Road on Saturday

The Ipswich Witches are going to win the league. Don’t believe me? Read on and weep (or just weep!)

Fri, 18:28 Mike Bacon
Chris Louis, left and Danny King. One changing the track, the other will be thrashing everyone on it!!!

Leiston are hoping to make the most of the February fixture list with a host of home games to come

Fri, 15:16 Mike Bacon
Joe Jefford, left, in action against Tonbridge.