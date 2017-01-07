Whether you’re looking forward to Latitude 2017 or just some of the great opportunities to try out Suffolk food and drink, there are plenty of great events happening in the county (and its neighbours) this year.
Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admitted that his low-on-confidence team were fortunate to salvage an FA Cup Third Round replay at non-league side Lincoln City courtesy of this afternoon’s 2-2 draw at Portman Road.
The Government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to less than 6%, meaning the taxpayer is no longer the group’s largest shareholder and taking the lender one step closer to being returned to private hands.
It may be a tale as old as time, but it’s the first time The Orchard Players have staged Beauty and the Beast. It’s been a challenge, director and group chairwoman Lynn Perera told entertainment writer Wayne Savage.
As the panto season came to a close on Sunday, Sudbury’s Quay Theatre is launching into its new spring programme with a broad range of fresh offerings including more comedy, local history talks and family film showings.