Watch shocking moment burglars smash window of Suffolk store

The would-be thieves targeted the Budgens store in Great Blakenham Picture: DANIEL PONT DANIEL PONT

It was one of four attempted burglaries to hit stores across Suffolk in the early hours of Thursday morning.

These suspects are attempting to gain entry to the Budgens convenience store in Great Blakenham.

It happened at roughly 2am on Thursday morning, when police received reports that Budgens on Moses Walk, Great Blakenham, had been targeted by thieves.

The video shows a group of men attempting to break into the property in the dead of night.

They appear to throw a heavy object at the shop door and then pelt the glass with kicks, using their hands to pull the window apart.

In the background, one suspect can be seen carrying what appears to be a large bag suitable for transporting stolen goods.

At one point, one of the suspects appears to get his leg stuck in the hole they have forced through the door.

After roughly 45 seconds of trying, another suspect reaches his hand through the hole and attempts to open the door from the inside.

At this point, the group seem to become spooked by something, and make their escape without gaining entry.

The store owner, Daniel Pont, say they were disturbed by somebody in the flat above.

“Our business is a new building with a shop and flats above,” he said.

“One of the tenants shouted out at the guys when they were breaking in.

“They didn’t actually manage to get into our store. They couldn’t get through the glass.”

The police then contacted Mr Pont, who spent this morning clearing the damage from the shopfront.

“We have taken the glass away and swept,” he said.

The plan is now to invest in new shutters to protect the store at night.

Mr Pont confirmed that Budgens is open for business as usual.