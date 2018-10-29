Logo
See inside a £870,000 home which has a tennis court

PUBLISHED: 08:36 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 08:36 29 October 2018

Is this the property you have been looking for? Located on The Street, in Rushmere St. Andrew Picture FENN WRIGHT

View our video tour of a five-bedroom property with a triple garage on the outskirts of Ipswich.

A five-bedroom property in the highly-sought after village of Rushmere St Andrew is currently for sale.

The family home is located on The Street and features a full-sized tennis court in the back garden.

Another impressive feature is the triple garage this property has on-top of off-road parking which can fit multiple vehicles.

When you first enter the residence you are in the impressive entrance hall which is filled with storage facilities.

At the rear of the property is the sitting room which has a wonderful wood burner and open doors that lead out into the gorgeous garden.

Close to the sitting room is a generous sized kitchen/breakfast room which also overlooks the outside.

The kitchen has an integrated fridge, dishwasher, induction hob, oven and combination oven.

There is also, five bedrooms, utility room, a dining room, a lobby, three bathrooms, and a storage room.

The master bedroom has four built-in wardrobes, a range of shelving and an en-suite bathroom.

When taking a look outside of the property it is surrounded by delightful gardens which have a wide range of established plants, shrubs, trees, and a well-maintained tennis court.

