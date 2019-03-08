Saxmundham play centre's new manager set to be 'major asset' say owners

Layden-Grant Seymour, centre manager and head chef Jason Shaw, and Frances Seymour, at the 4 Fun play centre in Saxmundham

A play centre relaunched last year by a large, entrepreneurial family from Essex has welcomed a new manager and head chef.

Centre manager and head chef Jason Shaw at 4 Fun play centre in Saxmundham

Jason Shaw has taken on the dual role at 4 Fun in Saxmundham after working for local attraction Easton Farm Park.

Centre owners Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour have welcomed his arrival.

"Jason worked for Easton Farm Park another great Suffolk family centre for four years and felt it was time for a change," said Layden.

"He was looking for a new challenge and we are extremely excited to announce that he has joined the 4 Fun team."

Centre manager and head chef Jason Shaw, pictured with co-owner Frances Seymour, has joined 4 Fun play centre in Saxmundham

The latest arrival would be a "major asset" to the business and brought a lot of experience, he said.

"He is a great chef with years of experience working at many top class hotels. He is passionate about food and will be changing our menu to introduce some of his signature dishes," he said.

"I sampled some of his pasta sauce earlier and all I can say is wow. Our guests are going to be spoilt. My taste buds are still tingling.

"Jason is a family man just like us. His wife Anja and three children are his world. We share the same family values and this working partnership is going to work well."

The 11-strong Seymour family, who live in Aldeburgh having moved to the town from Essex, are the subject of a Channel 5 programme about large families which is currently being filmed.

After moving to Aldeburgh, the Seymours decided to revive the fortunes of the play centre, which had closed down after a storm caused substantial damage to the building.