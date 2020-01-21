E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Georgian artist's Eye home proves draw for other painters

PUBLISHED: 06:45 22 January 2020

No 4 Church Street, Eye, which was the home of artist Robert Mendham, is on the market for £200,000 with Harrison Edge Picture: SIMON HARRISON

Simon Harrison

The Suffolk home of a celebrated English artist has attracted interest from four prospective buyers who turned out to be painters - despite not knowing it was once his home.

Agents Harrison Edge said the vendor had been struck by the coincidence when he went put the property - once the home of Royal Academy artist Robert Mendham - up for sale.

The Georgian artist was born in 1792 at 4 Church Street, Eye, which at the time was joined to St Luke's - the house next door.

MORE - Only the best brickwork and views for man of substance who wielded power over farm tenants

He had five brothers and a sister and became an apprentice at his father's coach building company before he was lured to London to study at the Royal Academy School.

A sketch by Robert Mendham now at Eye town hall Picture: JAMES FLETCHERA sketch by Robert Mendham now at Eye town hall Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

His works now hang in Eye Town Hall and the Ancient House Museum in Thetford as well as in Colchester and Ipswich collections. He was recognised as a leading English genre artist, painting worthies such as Eye benefactor General Sir Edward Kerrison. He also captured pastoral scenes such as Portrait of a Boy with a Fish.

Mendham remained in Church Street until his death in 1875 and number 4 was only split from St Luke's in 1938 when the last of his eight children, Elizabeth Mary, died aged 91.

Harrison Edge said the three-bedroom home - which includes "elegant" curved wrought iron rails which flank its front steps - is "deceivingly spacious", although needs modernisation.

The property, which includes a "charming" garden, is priced at £200k.

