Georgian artist's Eye home proves draw for other painters
PUBLISHED: 06:45 22 January 2020
Simon Harrison
The Suffolk home of a celebrated English artist has attracted interest from four prospective buyers who turned out to be painters - despite not knowing it was once his home.
Agents Harrison Edge said the vendor had been struck by the coincidence when he went put the property - once the home of Royal Academy artist Robert Mendham - up for sale.
The Georgian artist was born in 1792 at 4 Church Street, Eye, which at the time was joined to St Luke's - the house next door.
He had five brothers and a sister and became an apprentice at his father's coach building company before he was lured to London to study at the Royal Academy School.
His works now hang in Eye Town Hall and the Ancient House Museum in Thetford as well as in Colchester and Ipswich collections. He was recognised as a leading English genre artist, painting worthies such as Eye benefactor General Sir Edward Kerrison. He also captured pastoral scenes such as Portrait of a Boy with a Fish.
Mendham remained in Church Street until his death in 1875 and number 4 was only split from St Luke's in 1938 when the last of his eight children, Elizabeth Mary, died aged 91.
Harrison Edge said the three-bedroom home - which includes "elegant" curved wrought iron rails which flank its front steps - is "deceivingly spacious", although needs modernisation.
The property, which includes a "charming" garden, is priced at £200k.