London pub with Woodbridge mural celebrates design award

The Sekforde pub in Clerkenwell, London, which features a large mural mural depicting Sekforde Almshouses of 1587 in Woodbridge Picture: SEKFORDE Sekforde pub

A London pub with a large Suffolk-inspired mural has scooped a design accolade from the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The Sekforde, at Clerkenwell, features a 'charming' mural depicting Sekforde Almshouses of 1587 in Woodbridge, which dominates the wall at one end of the room, says CAMRA.

The pub, which has been in operation since 1829, was highly commended in its Pub Design Awards.

It has remained open without a break for 176 years until it was temporarily closed for 'much-needed' re-development, repairs and restorations in 2015. Architects Chris Dyson and Associated worked with the Magnificent Basement Company Ltd to restore the pub to its former glory - "capturing all the charm of a late Georgian Pub whilst offering the very best in modern facilities", CAMRA says.

The historic building has been tied to a "beautiful" new extension by a striking glass atrium and the artist Anthony Eyton RA has crafted a quadriptych which hangs on the far wall of the atrium.

Andrew Davison, chair of CAMRA's judging panel said all in all the pub, which now as ground source heating and cooling using 15% of the energy of a conventional pub of its size, had been refurbished in a sensitive way.

"The refurbishment has transformed this handsome late Georgian building inside and out, returning it to restrained elegance and respecting its early nineteenth-century origins," he said.

Owner David Lonsdale said: "We are delighted by this award which recognises the restored beauty of the Sekforde. It is especially pleasing to receive it from CAMRA, which has done so much to defend the wonderful tradition of pubs in this country."