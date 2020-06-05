Look around this six bedroom house with a helipad near Colchester
PUBLISHED: 17:15 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 05 June 2020
A six-bedroom house with a pool and a helipad on the Suffolk-Essex border has hit the market for just over £1.5 million.
Keebles House, just outside Leavenheath, has all the mods cons you can imagine.
Set in 5.21 acres, the property has a koi fish pond, stables and a manège, and an indoor pool complex including a swimming pool, sauna, jacuzzi and a gym.
Perhaps most unusally, it also has a helipad with its very own aircraft hangar.
Indoors the property has six bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Among its five receptions are a snooker room and a conservatory.
A private borehole supplies water to the pool and garden. The property also has solar panels and a backup generator.
The property is on the market with Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £1,550,000.
