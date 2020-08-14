See inside Georgian house with sea views on sale for £1.25million

Manor House in Alderton near Woodbridge is on the market with Savills Picture: PETER LAMBERT Archant

A six-bedroom Georgian house with sea views near Woodbridge is on the market for £1.25million.

Manor House, in Alderton, is set well back from the road and approached via a long drive.

Outside it has a swimming pool on a sheltered terrace and a kitchen garden. In all, the gardens total around 1.3acres.

It has several outbuildings including a sauna, a three car garage and self-contained one-bedroom holiday cottage.

The house is believed to date back to the regency period, but it has recently had a significant amount of work done.

Downstairs there are three reception rooms, while upstairs there are six bedrooms – some of which offer sea views.

The property also has a wine cellar.

Property agent Tom Orford said: “Manor House is simply one of the nicest properties I have seen – a stunning classic Georgian home of great charm and character.

“Tucked away at the end of a long drive, the setting is delightful with magical sea views and formal gardens, while the house itself is beautifully proportioned, offering spacious, light-filled rooms with high ceilings and large sash windows.”

The property is on the market with Savills. It has a guide price of £1.25million.