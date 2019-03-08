Bailiffs move in on town's Jack Wills store

Bailiffs have moved in on a seaside town's Jack Wills store - changing the locks and warning of criminal action if staff attempt to enter.

The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold's High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.

At around 6.30am today (Thursday, August 8), The Sheriffs Office served the fashion retailer's Southwold branch with a Forfeiture of Lease notice.

Witnesses described hearing the High Street store's alarm system ringing out during the early hours and the locks being changed.

The notice, which has been placed in the shop's window, means the store's landlord has terminated the preppy fashion brand's lease at the site.

It states: "Under the terms and conditions of your lease we as authorised agents on behalf of the landlord have this day re-entered these premises and the lease is hereby determined.

"Any attempt by you or your agents to enter the demised premises will result in criminal/civil proceedings being taken against you."

It has been a difficult week for Jack Wills.

On Monday, the struggling chain entered administration and was bought by Mike Ashley's Sports Direct.

The £12.75m deal saw the billionaire take control of Jack Wills' stock, 100 stores and its distribution centre.

Jack Wills has been contacted for comment.