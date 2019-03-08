E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Bailiffs move in on town's Jack Wills store

PUBLISHED: 12:10 08 August 2019

The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold?s High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.

The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold?s High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.

Archant

Bailiffs have moved in on a seaside town's Jack Wills store - changing the locks and warning of criminal action if staff attempt to enter.

The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold’s High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold’s High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.

At around 6.30am today (Thursday, August 8), The Sheriffs Office served the fashion retailer's Southwold branch with a Forfeiture of Lease notice.

MORE: Aldi team up with Suffolk sushi maker in huge deal

Witnesses described hearing the High Street store's alarm system ringing out during the early hours and the locks being changed.

The notice, which has been placed in the shop's window, means the store's landlord has terminated the preppy fashion brand's lease at the site.

You may also want to watch:

It states: "Under the terms and conditions of your lease we as authorised agents on behalf of the landlord have this day re-entered these premises and the lease is hereby determined.

"Any attempt by you or your agents to enter the demised premises will result in criminal/civil proceedings being taken against you."

It has been a difficult week for Jack Wills.

On Monday, the struggling chain entered administration and was bought by Mike Ashley's Sports Direct.

The £12.75m deal saw the billionaire take control of Jack Wills' stock, 100 stores and its distribution centre.

Jack Wills has been contacted for comment.

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hundreds turn out to show opposition to Ipswich northern bypass

About 300 people turned up for a meeting at Witnesham Village Hall to discuss the proposed Ipswich Northern Route. Picture: Office of DR DAN POULTER

Bailiffs move in on town’s Jack Wills store

The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold?s High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.

‘Remedy the injustice’ – Investigation slams council’s slow handling of controversial housing scheme

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham, pictured during construction Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Should goldfish be given as prizes at Suffolk’s funfairs?

George Murray has written to prime minister Boris Johnson about goldfish being given as prizes at funfairs. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Get a sneak peek of these cuddly young pandas

A rare picture of one of the adorable red panda cubs at Colchester Zoo Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists