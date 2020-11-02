E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hairdressers extend opening hours amid pre-lockdown rush

PUBLISHED: 17:37 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 02 November 2020

The Doghouse barbers in Needham Market has extended its opening hours before the second Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: THE DOGHOUSE

Barbers and hairdressers across Suffolk are extending their opening hours before the second Covid-19 lockdown comes into force on Thursday.

Suffolk salons are opening later into the evening in a bid to see more customers before they are forced to close for a month.

Brothers Sam and Josh Perry, who own Doghouse barbers in Needham Market, say they plan to work from 6am to 11.30pm every day until lockdown in a bid to see as many customers as possible.

Sam said: “We’re very busy. Since people found out, we have received messages asking whether we’re going to shut down.

“After the announcement on Saturday we had a day to plan.

“Other than a few slots in the morning we were already booked up so we had to do the long hours.

“We’ve got so many loyal customers, we have to do it to get everyone in before lockdown.”

Despite the extra long hours, there are still 11 customers waiting for an appointment should anyone cancel.

“But there’s a certain point when you can’t be stood there cutting hair any more,” he said.

The pair say they will continue to follow all of their current Covid protocols to keep customers safe – saying they would prefer to fall behind slightly rather than put anyone at risk.

Hair Ministry, which runs three salons in Ipswich, has made a similar decision.

It announced on its Facebook page that it would be opening from 9am to 9pm, Monday to Wednesday.

In a post on Sunday, they wrote: “Thank you for your continued patience since last night’s announcement.

“As you can imagine our phone lines have been extremely busy this morning, so we apologise if you have had to wait.

“Our teams are working hard to move appointments booked between tNovember 5 and December 2 forward.

“As I’m sure you can appreciate, space is limited but we can assure you we will try our best.”

Other barbers around Suffolk, including Adam & Eve barbers in Ipswich’s Cox Lane, have also decided to open late.

